3 ideal offseason Saquon Barkley trade landing spots

When the New York Giants drafted Saquon Barkley with the No.2. pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the franchise envisioned him carrying this team to the playoffs on a yearly basis. Headed for a fifth-consecutive season with double-digit losses, changes are coming.

It’s only a matter of time until general manager Dave Gettleman, the man responsible for drafting Barkley, is fired. While the talented back is far from an NFL Draft bust, everything that could go wrong has in recent years. The Giants won’t be signing Barkley to an extension this offseason and with a new general manager incoming, the young running back’s future with New York is increasingly uncertain.

Let’s dive into three potential Saquon Barkley trade destinations.

Saquon Barkley gets fresh start in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs might still be hoping that Clyde Edwards-Helaire becomes the player worth that 2020 first-round pick. He’s averaging an impressive 4.5 yards per carry through his first two seasons, but durability is a real issue for him. Even when he’s on the field, Kansas City doesn’t utilize him in passing situations. Obviously, that’s a problem for a pass-heavy team.

Saquon Barkley stats (2021): 379 rushing yards, 33 receptions, 224 receiving yards and four total touchdowns

Barkley’s numbers this season are atrocious and he also comes with durability red flags. But Edwards-Helaire is running behind a quality offensive line with the most talented quarterback in the NFL and a high-powered aerial attack. Meanwhile, opposing defenders can essentially walk through the Giants’ offensive line and there is zero passing threat to respect.

If Barkley returns to form, two years removed from his torn ACL, Kansas City’s offense returns to a level we saw in the 2019 and ’20 seasons. He can become the featured back in Andy Reid’s game plan, something the coach has certainly been looking for in recent years.

Buffalo Bills snag missing piece for offense

This is the perfect landing spot for Barkley. Devin Singletary, Buffalo’s 2019 third-round pick is averaging a respectable 4.9 yards per carry this season. But he isn’t a dependable pass-catching threat and the team’s reluctance to feed him consistently suggests they could be happier at running back.

Saquon Barkley contract: $7.217 million (2022), 2023 free agent

Similar to Kansas City, the personnel could save Barkley’s career. Opponents are frequently playing two deep safeties against Buffalo, wanting to prevent Stefon Diggs from burning them deep. With quarterback Josh Allen also a dangerous rushing threat, Barkley could enter the backfield and make Buffalo’s unique RPO designs even more difficult to stop.

The Bills will likely be in the market for a running back this offseason and if Barkley is available, a conditional Day 2 pick could get a trade done. If he plays for Buffalo, Barkley could become one of the best NFL running backs in 2022.

Saquon Barkely heads to Miami

Everyone expects the Miami Dolphins to be in the quarterback market this spring, likely pursuing Deshaun Watson. But if Tua Tagovailoa keeps improving and Miami finishes the season with nine wins, after a 1-7 start, upgrading another spot in the backfield could become the focus.

We know what the Dolphins want their offense to look like. Miami is the hub of RPOs since Tagovailoa returned to the lineup and this team has the seventh-highest rate of run plays (46.86%) in the last three games. A healthy Barkley is a major upgrade over Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, the Dolphins’ leading rushers. In Miami, Barkley could be the star of a rising team in 2022.