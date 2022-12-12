3 best landing spots for Bryce Young in 2023 NFL Draft

After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021 as a sophomore, Bryce Young had no choice but to return to the Alabama Crimson Tide for his junior season. In 2022, we saw Young once again have a great year, but he also missed two games due to injury and also didn’t enjoy nearly as much team success.

Still, thanks to having two fantastic seasons playing in the SEC, many have long anticipated Young would leave Alabama after his junior year. With very little left to prove in college, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Young announced his intentions to forgo his senior year and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where the quarterback is expected to be a first-round pick.

Not only is Young touted as a potential first-round prospect, many view him as the possible top overall pick in April’s player selection process. Young threw for over 8,000 yards in college, where he routinely faced top competition at Alabama. During that time, Young displayed many impressive traits that could help him at the next level, such as his strong leadership, sharp awareness, and his ability to make something out of nothing.

Bryce Young stats at Alabama: 65.6% comp rate, 8,035 passing yards, 75 TD, 12 INT

Yet, like any potential pro prospect, he also has his drawbacks. Standing at just 6 feet tall (if that), Young doesn’t have the size NFL teams prefer from elite quarterback prospects. It’s a classic case of, do you place more value on the eye test of what he accomplished and can do, or do the measurables taint our view of an otherwise tantalizing skillset?

These are questions we’re sure to hear plenty of back-and-forth discussion about leading up to April 27, when the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft begins. For now, we can only speculate about which teams would be the best fits for Young in the NFL.

Houston Texans find their face of the franchise

Even when they had Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans failed to supply him with enough talent. Whether it was a shoddy offensive line, a lack of secondary weapons, or just a failing defense, even the Watson days were marred by bad play. It hasn’t changed since he was traded.

Davis Mills, selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was never really expected to become the team’s franchise quarterback. Yet the Texans gave the former Stanford grad a chance to earn the starting role from the start. Predictably the results haven’t been great, which is why they need to try and identify a long-term solution ASAP.

Young does have a few similar traits to Watson, in that he’s a passer-first but also has an unnatural ability to make plays outside the pocket. Sometimes it’s simply buying more time to make a throw downfield. Other times it’s a frantic effort just to avoid a sack.

This could be a common theme in Houston for a few more seasons, as Young won’t be joining a team flush with talent both on the offensive line or in the pass-catcher department. Yet, he also has shown next-level awareness and an ability to be a trusting locker room leader. When it comes to doing more with less, Young may be the perfect fit for a franchise that still has a lot of holes on the roster.

Detroit Lions roll the dice on Bryce Young

Another team that could present an ideal situation for Young, although in a much different form, is the Detroit Lions. With Jared Goff still under contract through 2024, there is no rush for a rookie to come in and play right away. Yet, there is potential for early playing time, especially if Goff begins to struggle again next season, leading to another below .500 record.

No matter what, Young would likely be given time to sit and learn while he focuses on his development, diving into the playbook and refining his skills. It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for what will be a 22-year-old rookie next summer.

Not to mention, if the Lions continue leaning into a run-based approach, Young wouldn’t be asked to be the team’s savior, at least not right away. The last part that intrigues us about Young landing in Detroit would be his reuniting with former Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams, who thrived in his final season at Alabama catching passes from Young, leading to his first-round selection a year later.

We see the absurd amount of success from the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connection in Cincinnati. Maybe the Lions are convinced they can strike gold in a similar way. Especially since their offensive line is already in a good state.

Carolina Panthers begin a new era

It’s been years since the Carolina Panthers had anything resembling a franchise quarterback. Cam Newton won the NFL’s MVP award in 2015. But we haven’t seen much more glory since. The Panthers have responded by bringing in several former first-round picks, hoping one of their gambles pay off. But none of Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, or Baker Mayfield could show enough in Carolina to offer any signs of hope.

But these were all players who began their NFL development elsewhere before their organizations ultimately decided they weren’t franchise solutions either. Maybe it’s time the Panthers finally try to identify and draft one of their own prospects, hoping to mold him into the franchise cornerstone they desperately covet.

It won’t matter who the Panthers hire as head coach if they don’t find their QB of the future. Perhaps Young, more than any other incoming prospect, could finally give team owner David Tepper a face of the franchise under center. It’s a risk the Panthers can’t really afford not to take if they want to get back to the playoffs in the near future.

