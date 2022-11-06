Odell Beckham Jr. expected to be fully cleared next week

The NFL trade deadline wrapped up ahead of Week 9, leaving several teams who wanted to add pass-catching talent grasping at straws. But there’s still one potentially significant addition who remains at large. Odell Beckham Jr. is still an unrestricted free agent and has spent the past nine months rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, OBJ is nearing a return to the field, where the All-Pro receiver is expected to be fully cleared to resume activity at some point next week.

For Beckham, this development couldn’t come at a much better time. Teams who were passionate about trying to urge the NFL to push back this year’s trade deadline a couple more weeks can now pivot to the most desirable free agent on the market.

While Beckham joined the Rams after being let go from the Cleveland Browns in 2021, who might be interested in adding Beckham to their receiving corps this time around?

Odell Beckham Jr. will cause a free agency gold rush

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, we looked at which teams make the most sense to pursue Beckham Jr. Here’s a recap of that post. Yet, the one team we didn’t include, the Dallas Cowboys, has also recently been linked to OBJ. Basically, any and every team will have some level of interest in adding a potential game-changing receiver. It’s up to Beckham to make the best call for his future.

Green Bay Packers finally throw Aaron Rodgers a bone

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s impossible to ignore the fact that Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been happy with the Green Bay Packers, not only for the past few years but especially so since the team is currently 3-5. The front office’s effort since trading Davante Adams hasn’t done the receiving corps any justice.

The Packers are far from having the 10th-ranked offense we saw a season ago when Rodgers led the eighth-best passing attack. Instead, they’re scoring 8.4 fewer points per game and are just one loss away from matching last season’s total with nine games left to play.

If there’s one QB who’s likely pounding the table louder than anyone else, it’s Rodgers, demanding his team signs Beckham Jr. The seasoned vet showed he was capable of learning a new offense on the fly late last season, so why can’t he do it again with a back-to-back NFL MVP?

Los Angeles Rams bring OBJ back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. stats with Rams (playoffs included): 48 receptions, 593 receiving yards, 7 TDs (12 games)

Of course, maybe the easiest move for everyone involved would include Beckham returning to the Rams to try and finish what he started, only on the field for the winning celebration this time around. Only, like the Packers, the Rams are far off their projected path at 3-4, in third place of the NFC West.

While Matthew Stafford and even Cooper Kupp would certainly benefit from Beckham’s addition, he may find a better opportunity elsewhere. Especially if the Rams continue to lowball him, as the wide receiver suggests has happened.

Buffalo Bills strengthen the herd

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

If Beckham’s goal is to win another ring, but this time play from start to finish, soaking in all the glory, he might feel his best chance to do so comes as the newest member of Bills Mafia. The current Super Bowl favorites, Beckham is already familiar with the area from his five seasons with the Giants, only he’s never played with a QB as dynamic or as good as Josh Allen.

Beckham wouldn’t be the top, he may not even be the second-most frequent option. But the opportunity to be a part of something as magical as the Bills potentially winning the first Lombardi Trophy in the franchise’s 62-year existence may be too good to pass up.

Odell Beckham Jr. gets his revenge with San Francisco 49ers

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

We mentioned how Beckham Jr. felt he had been snubbed by the Rams’ contract offer. What better way to get back at them than by joining a longtime division rival and joining the San Francisco 49ers?

Head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the 49ers have interest in the 7,000-yard receiver shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. The 49ers have long been searching for another receiving threat to open up more space for Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, only now he’d also join a crew that also features Christian McCaffrey. This looks more like the star-studded cast we saw from the Rams during their Super Bowl run.

New York Giants prove you can never leave the Big Apple

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the teams in contention for Beckham’s services, the New York Giants are the only franchise that can offer him the No. 1 WR role in their offense. For Beckham, that, along with joining what’s been a magnificent start to the season under first-year coach Brian Daboll has to be appealing.

Arguably the G-Men’s biggest need is a pass-catcher to help Daniel Jones and the offense move the chains when Saquon Barkley needs a breather. While the front office traded away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney at the deadline, they chose not to add to the receiver room, leaving an empty hole on the roster.

Intensifying the rumors, Beckham was recently even seen hanging out in the Giants’ facilities, reuniting with Barkley, who were teammates in 2018. Like Shanahan in San Fran, general manager Joe Schoen didn’t rule out adding Beckham Jr. to the roster after the trade deadline. Bringing OBJ back to NYC seems too good to be true.

Miami Dolphins add one more piece for Super Bowl push

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are adding pieces at every juncture. Why not add one more? Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been phenomenal, whether Tua Tagovailoa is available or not. On pace for 3,587 receiving yards between just the two of them, the Dolphins don’t really need another threat, especially with Mike Gesicki held onto through the trade deadline, but again, why not.

But if you’re Beckham, looking at which team seems like the most fun, the Dolphins, with the NFL’s third-best passing offense, have to stick out like a sore thumb. He’d get the opportunity to join what’s been one of the best stories of the season so far, with Tagovailoa and the Dolphins proving the haters wrong.

