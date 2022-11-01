New York Giants provide fuel for Odell Beckham Jr. reunion

During a media session on Tuesday, after an absolutely wild day in the NFL as the trade deadline hit in record-breaking fashion, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen left the door open for the return of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The major caveat to that actually coming to fruition is the team that drafted Beckham Jr. in 2014 would be waiting until he’s healthy to consider a possible reunion. The bonus of such a deal for the rolling Giants would be signing him as a free agent rather than having to forfeit any draft capital.

The downside of waiting for OBJ to get healthy is the feeding frenzy that would take place from any team remotely in contention, and that would simply just drive up the price. The other advantage favoring Beckham should he continue to wait things out is he’ll basically be able to pick whichever team he thinks has the best shot at winning a Super Bowl.

Giants GM Joe Schoen interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants do have the advantage of a feel-good return story that would tug on the heartstrings of diehard Big Blue fans. But knowing Beckham Jr. and his decision to jump on the hottest team in the league last year when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams — also after the trade deadline — the strongest contender on the list feels like the most obvious outcome.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (career): 531 receptions, 7,367 receiving yards, 56 TD catches

The Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills feel like the top contenders for his services, and when he’s healthy, that will likely remain true. Beckham is expected to return sometime in December, according to Dan Graziano.

Looking back, the Rams perhaps made the biggest mistake of all by failing to get a contract done over the summer or early on in the season before things started getting ugly. By the time he’s healthy, Los Angeles may not even be on the list. And that’s assuming the Rams aren’t off it already.

