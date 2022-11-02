Tua Tagovailoa talks about his ‘deep balls’ growing a lot in 2022

Tua Tagovailoa has faced so many different criticisms since putting on a Miami Dolphins uniform, it’s honestly hard to keep track of them all.

One of them, however, would almost be impossible to forget for anyone following the NFL. That critique would obviously be that of his deep ball-throwing capabilities. With the addition of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is probably running deep routes at this very moment, the microscope zeroed in even closer as to what would happen to Hill with Tagovailoa as his new signal-caller instead of the legendary Patrick Mahomes.

But now that Tagovailoa and Hill, along with Jaylen Waddle, are having a field day under head coach Mike McDaniel’s aggressive offense, with big play after big play, it would be fair to say the Dolphins QB is due for a little hit-back of his own.

That’s exactly what Tagovailoa did when he met with the media Wednesday.

Tua Tagovailoa takes hilarious shot at his critics

Tua was asked about how he's grown this season:



"I think I've grown a lot with the deep balls, huh…. That was probably a subtle jab but it was a jab." 😤😅 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/WWCx3JQ33x — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) November 2, 2022

The best part isn’t even included in the above tweet.

The full portion of that biting first line was, “I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh, don’t we think?”

The instant wow-like reaction from the media says it all. While we’ve seen plenty of bombshell splashes on the field, this is the first we’ve seen Tagovailoa truly let it fly off the field when it comes to his many critics.

The second best part was the 24-year-old QB referring to it as a “subtle jab” when in reality, it was a direct shot across the dome to anyone who has ever doubted his ability to deliver the deep ball.

Sure, Tua has missed two games with concussion issues, but considering the super-speedy Hill has nearly racked up 1,000 yards receiving through eight games, it was definitely more than fine for Tagovailoa to gloat and take some pride in his highly noticeable improvement.

Not to mention that he do so in a fun way.

