NFL wide receiver rankings Week 11: Justin Jefferson takes over top spot

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top pass-catchers are throughout the 2022 season. These rankings can help with your fantasy football and daily fantasy teams as we dig deep with advanced stats and a whole lot more.

In a list that will be updated weekly throughout the 2022 season, we give you our NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 11.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NFL Power rankings

Ranking NFL’s best wide receivers: The young and underrated

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave stats (2022): 46 receptions, 658 yards, 2 TD, 59.7% catch rate, 2 drops (2.6%)

Despite New Orleans’ quarterback issues, the first-round pick from Ohio State continues to perform at a high clip. In fact, he might very well be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at this point. It helps when you’re on pace for nearly 1,200 yards.

However, quarterback issues in New Orleans has held this young man back. He caught just 3-of-5 targets in a Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. One wonders if a change from Andy Dalton to Jameis Winston would do Olave well.

14. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Amari Cooper stats (2022): 42 receptions, 585 yards, 5 TD, 60.9% catch rate, 6 drops (8.7%)

It’s still hard to believe that Cleveland was able to acquire Cooper from the Cowboys for a mere late-round pick this past offseason. Sure Dallas was simply looking to unload his expensive contract. But we’re talking about a dude who has five career 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

Unfortunately, QB issues in Cleveland are also a problem here. Cooper was targeted just three times in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. More than anyone, he has to be waiting for Deshaun Watson to make his long-awaited Browns debut in Week 13.

Related: NFL QB rankings heading into Week 11

13. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin stats (2022): 46 receptions, 737 yards, 2 TD, 63% catch rate, 2 drops (2.7%)

This recently-extended pass-catcher played a huge role in Washington’s Week 10 upset win over the previously undefeated Eagles. McLaurin caught 8-of-11 passes for 128 yards in the victory.

It’s just the continuation of a brilliant four-game stretch from the Ohio State product ater some initial struggles this season. McLaurin makes a long-awaited return appearance in our NFL wide receiver rankings after having caught 24 passes for 370 yards during that four-game span.

12. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel stats (2022): 34 receptions, 411 yards, 56.7% catch rate, 7 drops (11.7%), 155 rushing yards, 3 TD

Samuel has been up and down after signing a massive contract extension this past offseason. After a pertty solid four-game stretch, the former All-Pro caught just two passes for 24 yards on six targets against the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

We’re especially interested to see how Samuel performs moving forward now that Christian McCaffrey is a member of the 49ers. The expectation is that he will see less snaps out of the backfield, creating more opportunities as a true receiver. That didn’t happen in Week 10, and it impacts him in our most-recent NFL wide receiver rankings.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about the NFL Sunday Ticket

11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb stats (2022): 53 receptions, 706 yards, 5 TD, 60.2% catch rate, 4 drops (4.5%)

After some initial struggles, Lamb has picked it up big time recently. That included Lamb catching 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Through 10 weeks, Lamb is on pace to put up career-highs in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,333) and touchdowns (nine). Holding Lamb back some is the fact that Cowboys quarterbacks are completing just 60% of their passes when targeting him with three interceptions.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

NFL wide receiver rankings: Rounding out the top 10

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans stats (2022): 49 receptions, 671 yards, 3 TD, 64.5% catch rate, 4 drops (5.3%)

Fresh off a record eight consecutive 1,000-yard performances to open his career, Evans continues to do his thing with Tom Brady tossing him the rock in 2022. He’s been targeted double-digit times in three of the past four games, coming away with 25 receptions for 313 yards in the process.

However, Tampa Bay’s inability to get the ball down the field has impacted Evans big time. He’s also averaging what would be a career-low 2.7 yards after the catch. This impacts Evans some in our most-recent NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 11.

9. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown stats (2022): 43 receptions, 718 yards, 6 TD, 62.3% catch rate, 5 drops (7.2%)

Brown is coming off ho-hum 66-yard performances over the past two outings. Despite this, he has proven himself as one of the top NFL wide receivers this season. He has four games with 85 receiving yards or more, including a 156-yard, three-touchdown outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 8.

Brown also continues to make sweet music with Jalen Hurts, who boasts an insane 115.4 QB rating when targeting his new pass-catcher. That seems pretty good.

Related: NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams stats (2022): 57 receptions, 784 yards, 8 TD, 57.6% catch rate, 4 drops (4.0%)

To say that Adams is frustrated by Vegas’ 2-7 start to the season would be an understatement. He just recently called out head coach Josh McDaniels for a less-than-stellar offensive game plan following an ugly Week 9 loss to the Jaguars.

Despite this, Adams’ numbers are still pretty darn good outside of what would be a career-low 60.3% catch rate. He’s currently on pace to catch 108 passes for nearly 1,500 yards with 15 touchdowns. Not too shabby.

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeAndre Hopkins stats (2022): 36 receptions, 396 yards, 2 TD, 78.3% catch rate, 3 drops (6.5%)

After serving a six-game suspension, Hopkins has returned to dominate for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Even after missing those first six games, Hopkins finds himself on pace to catch 121 passes for 1,441 yards. That’s simply incredible. Though, his four drops on 46 targets this season bests his total from the previous two years combined.

6. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Marr Chase stats (2022): 47 receptions, 605 yards, 6 TD, 63.5% catch rate, 5 drops (6.8%)

After an incredible rookie season, Chase has dealt with an up-and-down sophomore campaign. That included him putting up just 83 yards on 19 targets in Week 2 and 3.

However, the stud youngster is coming off an absolutely brilliant two-game run that saw him catch 15 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Chase is now sidelined for between 4-and-6 weeks due to a hip injury. That’s all sorts of unfortunate.

NFL wide receiver rankings: The elite five

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp stats (2022): 75 receptions, 812 yards, 6 TD, 76.5% catch rate, 2 drops (2.0%)\

After a record-breaking 2021 campaign for the Rams, this reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP has struggled to an extent catching passes from Matthew Stafford this season.

Even though he’s on pace to put up some otherworldly numbers once again, it must be noted that Stafford has thrown a resounding four interceptions when targeting Kupp. It’s more about Stafford forcing the ball to his top target without any other real receiving threats. Now that Kupp is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, there’s concern he’s played his last game this season. That’s a damn shame.

4. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle stats (2022): 51 receptions, 878 yards, 6 TD, 68.0% catch rate, 5 drops (6.7%)

A first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2021, Jaylen Waddle was electric in South Beach as a rookie. That included him hauling in an absurd 104 passes for 1,015 yards while catching six touchdowns. The former Alabama star also caught a resounding 74% of the passes thrown in his direction with a 5.7% drop rate.

Waddle has been even better as a sophomore, providing improved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with another electric target. He’s coming off a five-game span in which the youngster has caught 27-of-36 targets for 474 yards with three touchdowns. Waddle now finds himself on pace for 1,500 receiving yards this season.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stefon Diggs stats (2022): 72 receptions, 985 yards, 7 TD, 72.7% catch rate, 3 drops (3.0%)

Several years after the fact, and it’s still surprising that Diggs fell to the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Pretty much from the get, he proved to be among the best pass-catchers in the game. That’s been taken to a whole new level in two seasons catching passes from Josh Allen with the Bills after he was surprisingly traded by Minnesota.

Diggs has picked it up again in 2022, finding himself on pace to catch 128 passes for 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s also averaging a robust 4.5 yards after the catch with Josh Allen tallying a 127.7 QB rating when targeting him.

Related: NFL’s highest-paid players of 2022

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill stats (2022): 81 receptions, 1,148 yards, 4 TD, 76.4% catch rate, 4 drops (3.8%)

Dynamic. Electric. Whatever way we want to describe Hill and what he’s done since entering the NFL back in 2016, the wide receiver is simply “him.” Dude can take it to the house at any given time, is one of the top deep threats in the game and is a transcendent playmaker.

This has been taken to a whole new level in Hill’s first season with Miami. How good has the All-Pro been through 10 weeks? He’s now on pace to break the single-season NFL record with 2,085 yards. That’s just insane.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Jefferson stats (2022): 69 receptions, 1,060 yards, 4 TD, 69.0% catch rate, 2 drops (2.0%)

Some thought that Justin Jefferson was more a product of Joe Burrow during his time with the LSU Tigers. Boy, were those skeptics wrong. In just two seasons with the Vikings, Jefferson is already in the record books. That includes putting up the most receiving yards for a wide receiver in NFL history through his first two seasons.

The 2022 season has been about as good for Mr. Jefferson. After some struggles in September, he’s been on a whole new level recently. Over the course of the past six games, Jefferson has caught 51-of-71 targets for 814 yards. He’s now on pace to catch 130 passes for north of 2,000 yards. Put some respect on this kid’s name, he’s already the NFL’s best receiver.