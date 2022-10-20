Christian McCaffrey dealt to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade

Christian McCaffrey has been on the trade block for some time now. Once the Carolina Panthers opted to fire head coach Matt Rhule after five games, it became clear that he was on the market.

It has not come to fruition. According to multiple media reports, McCaffrey is headed to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that San Francisco is sending multiple Day 2 draft picks to the Panthers in exchange for the All-Pro running back. The full details include San Francisco sending their second, third and fourth rounds picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Carolina.

Related: Christian McCaffrey and NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

Christian McCaffrey heading to the San Francisco 49ers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McCaffrey, 26, heads to Northern California after five-plus seasons with the Carolina Panthers. A first-round pick out of Stanford back in 2017, he’s been among the most-dynamic backs in the NFL since joining the league.

Prior to injury-plagued 2019 and 2020 campaigns, McCaffrey had put up one of the best two-year runs in modern NFL history for a running back.

Christian McCaffrey stats (2018-19): 2,485 rushing yards, 223 receptions, 1,872 receiving yards, 32 TD, 6.0 yards per touch

McCaffrey now joins a 49ers offense that is going to find numerous ways to use him. It has Jeff Wilson shouldering the load with Elijah Mitchell sidelined to injury. Having a dual-threat back with the limited Jimmy Garoppolo in the backfield is going to be huge.

Thus far this season, McCaffrey has put up 670 yards and three touchdowns in just six games.