Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey talks trade rumors ahead of deadline

There’s two weeks to go before the NFL trade deadline, and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to headline the rumor mill.

Carolina just recently dealt away fellow veteran skill-position player Robbie Anderson and has been listening to offers for its All-Pro back. All of this comes following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule and with the Panthers boasting a league-worst 1-5 record.

McCaffrey was asked about rumors of his demise in Carolina by reporters on Wednesday. His response wasn’t too surprising.

“I’m keeping that away from me. That’s out of my control. I’m trying to control everything I can control, and that’s having a great meeting here next. Right now I’m a Carolina Panther and I’m giving my all to this place,” Christian McCaffrey on trade rumors.

There’s a good chance that the dynamic back will be dealt should teams meet Carolina’s asking price ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. With that said, the Panthers are said to be demanding at least two first-round picks. That’s a non-starter given the position McCaffrey plays and his injury-plagued history.

Christian McCaffrey’s future with the Carolina Panthers

At this point, it seems that general manager Scott Fitterer and Co. have not kept CMC in the loop when it comes to a potential trade here in the next couple weeks.

“If they keep me in the loop, great. If not, it doesn’t matter. Like I said, to me, I’m focused on playing against the Bucs this week right now. And I’m doing everything I can to prepare for that game,” McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have been most bandied about when it comes to interest in McCaffrey. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted recently that San Francisco and Los Angeles have been most aggressive in their pursuit of the back.

After playing a combined 10 games over the past two seasons due to injury, McCaffrey has returned to earlier-career form with a dominating opening to the 2022 campaign.

Christian McCaffrey stats (2022): 85 attempts, 393 rushing yards, 33 receptions, 277 yards, 670 total yards, 3 TD, 5.7 yards per touch

Despite boasting a four-year, $64 million contract, McCaffrey has a base salary of just $1 million this season. This makes it a lot easier for contending teams to bite the bullet and acquire someone of his ilk in-season. Whether that happens will depend heavily on Carolina lowering its asking price. But for now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s calling the west coast home once Nov. 1 rolls around.