Carolina Panthers set asking price for Christian McCaffrey trade

With an underwhelming start to their season, the Carolina Panthers are open to negotiating trades for veterans on the roster, and possibly some younger players, for the right price. And as reports emerged over the weekend, that includes the Panthers potentially trading Christian McCaffrey.

The organization has already let its head coach Matt Rhule go after another disappointing start, going 1-4. With so much uncertainty surrounding the franchise going forward, in addition to CMC, several members on the roster could also be up for grabs via trade.

According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, the Panthers are open to hearing out trade offers for their key players, but they are only willing to actually strike a deal if they’re being offered “multiple first-round picks.” He specifically mentioned McCaffrey, but such a move would be incredibly unlikely.

McCaffrey holds value, especially with an affordable salary of $1.035 million in 2022, meaning each NFL team can afford to add him to their cap sheet. Going forward may be a different story, as the running back is owed $36.2 million for the next three seasons. Yet that’s a problem for another day.

All any team should care about right now is getting to the playoffs and, if luck goes their way, eventually, the Super Bowl. Plugging McCaffrey into a starting lineup would certainly provide a boost, as the multi-purpose back averages 102.4 yards per game through five games this season. Staying healthy may be a different story, as he’s missed 23 games dating back to 2020.

As Jonathan Jones of CBS notes, the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are all known to have shown interest in trading for McCaffrey. Two teams reportedly made an offer last week.

Christian McCaffrey isn’t the only Panthers player teams want

Aside from McCaffrey, the Panthers a collection of players other NFL teams likely have great interest in. Some of the other names who have popped up include wide receivers D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, and edge rusher Brian Burns.

While Anderson could likely be had for a mid to late-round selection, Brown and Burns are the types who would demand something close to multiple first-round picks. Moore, 25, is four years younger than Anderson, but it’s possible he could be available for a Day 2 pick as well. As Jay Glazer reports, the Panthers are being a bit more aggressive in trying to move Anderson. He’s set to turn 30 next season, took some issue with Baker Mayfield before the QB joined the team, and had connections with coach Rhule dating back to their days at Temple.

The goal for the Panthers, if they decide to move any veterans, will be to reduce future cap costs, add draft capital, and acquire young talent that better fits their competitive timeline. Without a franchise quarterback, just when that clock begins is unknown.

Carolina’s alternative is holding on to as many core players as they can, hoping a new coaching staff can rejuvenate a group that features a wide range of high draft picks collected by a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017. The NFL trade deadline is on November 1, 2022, giving Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer plenty of time to make his decision.

