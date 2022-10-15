Carolina Panthers open to Christian McCaffrey trade offers, why a deal shouldn’t be tough

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after the news of head coach Matt Rhule getting fired following another loss, the rumors of potential Carolina Panthers trades started running rampant. At the focal point of these discussions was All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who appears healthy again after missing ten games in 2021.

With the Panthers mired in another rebuilding season at 1-4, with no franchise quarterback on the roster, it may make the most sense to begin parting with older members of their team, who may be more equipped to help another organization compete right away. That’s where CMC comes in.

While previous reports have suggested the Panthers have not been taking trade calls on their Pro Bowl running back, that no longer appears to be the case. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers are now listening to McCaffrey trade offers, yet the NFL insider cautions that a deal may not be a simple move.

Why a Christian McCaffrey trade is easy to pull off

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey stats (2022): 324 rushing yards, 2 TD, 188 receiving yards, 1 TD catch

The Panthers also rejected at least two trade offers from different teams last week, but they are in no rush to trade what many would argue is their franchise player. ESPN’s report from Schefter suggests the Panthers may be after a “high draft pick or multiple picks”, and have no issue holding onto their dual-threat Pro Bowler through the November 1 trade deadline.

As Schefter noted, any McCaffrey trade won’t be easy to pull off. It’s not that teams don’t have an interest in adding the all-purpose back to their offense. That couldn’t be further from the case.

Not only has he been injury prone in the past, CMC is still owed $36.2 million over the next three seasons. That’s much higher than most teams are typically willing to spend for a tailback, especially one who comes with a long injury history, such as the 26-year-old McCaffrey, who missed 23 games from 2020-21.

However, trading for McCaffrey right now is much easier for teams to fit under the cap than many would assume. McCaffrey actually restructured his contract prior to the 2022 season and is only owed $1.035 million this year. Basically, every NFL team can afford to fit McCaffrey under their 2022 salary cap sheet; it’s more about whether they’re willing to part with the draft compensation.

Carolina has just four draft selections in what projects to be a deep 2023 NFL Draft class that’s loaded at the top with quarterbacks, who the Panthers still desperately need. If there’s a team that identifies McCaffrey as a must-have, it shouldn’t be tough to find a deal that makes sense for both sides.

List of potential CMC trade destinations

While almost every team could benefit from a player of McCaffrey’s caliber, there are only a select few that truly make sense to add the sixth-year pro. If McCaffrey is traded, he’s certain to land in another situation where he’s set to be the obvious top choice in the backfield. Not only will he have a featured role, but CMC is also more likely to join a contender, having played in just one postseason contest in his career.

Here’s the list of Christian McCaffrey trade destinations that make the most sense, in no particular order.

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos (home state, where his father, Ed played)

(home state, where his father, Ed played) Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders (Ron Rivera ties, unless his seat is too hot)

Whoever gets McCaffrey will be adding an experienced playmaker not only in the running game, but also an explosive athlete who can elevate a team’s passing effort as well. While the Panthers may not be ready to part with the talented back, he’s clearly drawing a lot of interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

