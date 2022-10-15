Los Angeles Rams hunting for Cam Akers replacement: 3 possible trade options including Christian McCaffrey

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With the relationship between the Los Angeles Rams and running back Cam Akers having hit a low point, the organization may look to the trade market very soon to address the glaring weakness that is their running attack.

On Friday, the Rams officially ruled Akers out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers for “personal reasons.” The move was unexpected, but a player missing a game due to reasons they and the team don’t want to disclose to the public isn’t uncommon. However, comments made by head coach Sean McVay following the news sure made it seem like the 2020 second-round pick and the team were not on good terms.

The Rams’ running game has been abysmal this season, The team ranked dead last in the NFL with an average of 62.4 yards per game. As their starting running back, Akers has been at the forefront of that in what is on track to be his worst statistical year yet. Through five games, Akers has just 151 yards rushing, one touchdown, and is averaging a sad 3.0 yards per rush.

The Rams running game failures isn’t all on Akers, and McVay admitted as much in his press conference Friday. However, things are not going to get any better if the team continues to throw him out there each week. If things have soured to the point where Akers is traded or cut, Los Angeles must address their running back issues immediately to at least stay in the running for the division title, before they can further ponder trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Christian McCaffrey and David Montgomery are options to fill Los Angeles Rams running back vacancy

If the Rams go the route of improving the running attack outside the organization — which McVay suggested is a possibility — before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline there are several great options available. Let’s dive into some of the possibilities.

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers are reportedly open for business when it comes to trades over the next month. While it has been suggested that Christian McCaffrey is not likely to be moved, the Panthers should still think about that possibility if the Rams are willing to make them an offer they can’t refuse. The one-time All-Pro would be a similar game-changer in-season addition like Odell Beckham, Jr. was for the team last year, and could be the missing ingredient that gets them back to the Super Bowl.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert has impressed this season filling in for David Montgomery. That, mixed with the fact that the 2019 third-round pick is set to become a free agent is more than enough reason for the Chicago Bears to open up dialogue on trades. Obviously, Montgomery is not the player McCaffrey is, but he certainly could take his game to another level under McVay and would come at a far cheaper rate.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

With Brian Robinson back on the field and taking over the starting job for the Washington Commanders in Week 6, last season’s starter Antonio Gibson is expendable. Losing your job isn’t a great sign, but the Commanders are a mess, and rushing for over 1,000 yards for the organization last year clearly shows there is serious upside in him. Washington is in the midst of another lost season and could be looking to make movs before Nov. 2 and the Rams should inquire about the 2020 third-round NFL draft pick.