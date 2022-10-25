NFL injury report draft for Week 8: Latest updates on Mark Andrews, Russell Wilson and more

NFL injury report Week 8: There’s a ton to focus on as this week’s schedule gets going and you set your fantasy football lineups.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson remains questionable after missing last week’s game against the New York Jets. Fellow quarterback Jameis Winston could potentially return to action after having not played since back in Week 3.

As for the all-important running back position, the season-ending ACL injury Jets running back Breece Hall suffered last week opens up a can of worms for New York. Where does this team go from here?

Without further ado, here’s our Week 8 NFL injury report with updates throughout the next several days.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL Week 8 QB rankings

NFL injury report: Quarterbacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Wilson’s struggles Week 6 against the Chargers were the talk of the NFL as he continued to come up small. Though, it must be noted that he was dealing with a lat strain heading into the game. After getting battered throughout, Wilson pulled up lame with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter.

Reports now indicate that Wilson is dealing with a partially torn hamstring, complicating things further. With that said, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett did indicate following Sunday’s game that Wilson is trending in the right direction for next week’s outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Fantasy football impact: Denver ranks dead least in the NFL at 14.3 points per game. Its quarterbacks have combined to throw five touchdowns in seven games. Melvin Gordon is not an option at running back. Regardless of who is under center, avoid the Broncos.

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in Tennessee’s Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts and was seen in a walking boot following the game. He didn’t sound too good.

“It doesn’t feel great. It comes with the territory. I’m going to be out there if I can at all, if at all possible. I’m going to do everything I can this week to get it right,” Tannehill told reporters.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did note on Monday that Tannehill is progressing well and could very well play Week 8 against the Houston Texans. We’ll have further updates on this situation in our NFL injury report moving forward in the week.

Fantasy football impact: If Tannehill is somehow unable to go, rookie third-round pick Malik Willis would get the start. Either way, the only real valuable fantasy chip on Tennessee’s offense remains running back Derrick Henry.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

Wentz is going to be sidelined for up to six weeks after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand following Week 6’s win over the Chicago Bears. Given Wentz’s struggles this season, he has not been a viable fantasy option. Taylor Heinicke could potentially be that moving forward. He threw for north of 200 yards with two touchdowns and one intereception in a Week 7 win over the Packers.

Fantasy football impact: With Wentz now on injured reserve, Heinicke will get the start the next three weeks. That continues Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Terry McLaurin could also return to fantasy relevance here after recording 73 yards and a brilliant touchdown against the Packers.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Winston missed four consecutive games due to back and ankle injuries. Though, he was active for New Orleans’ brutal Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which Andy Dalton threw two pick-sixes.

At this point, it seems to be trending in the direction of Winston starting against the Las Vegas Raiders this coming weekend.

Fantasy football impact: More than anything, New Orleans opens up its offense when Jameis Winston is under center. This should enable running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Chris Olave to continue making impacts against a poor Raiders defense.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL Week 8 defense rankings

NFL injury report: Running backs

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

We were hoping to have a clearer picture of Swift’s availability for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, but after increasing his workload each day in practice last week, the running back’s status is still up in the air.

The expectation was that he’d return following Detroit’s bye after suffering a shoulder injury back in Week 3, but the Lions are playing this close to the vest.

Fantasy football impact: With Swift out of action the past three games, Jamaal Williams has picked up the slack. He’s recorded 243 rushing yards with two touchdowns during that span. He’s a RB2 option against a Fins defense that has yielded 850 total yards to running backs in seven games.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

In the midst of a breakout rookie season, Hall suffered a torn ACL during Week 7’s win over the Denver Broncos. It was a major blow for both the young running back and his surprising team.

This also forced Jets general manager Joe Douglas to pull off a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson on the very same day that Hall’s ACL tear was confirmed.

Fantasy football impact: Despite the acquisition of Robinson, we expect second-year back Michael Carter to get RB1 touches for New York this week against the New England Patriots. It could be a solid play given the fact that New England yielded 243 rushing yards to the Chicago Bears last week.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard got the start last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the Christian McCaffrey trade. The second-year back out of Oklahoma State put up 63 rushing yards on nine attempts before exiting with a sprained ankle.

The good news for Carolina is that Hubbard likely would have returned to action if the game was closer. He should be good to go Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy football impact: Surprisingly, Atlanta ranks in the top-11 of the NFL against fantasy running backs this season. With that said, the Panthers will continue to be run-heavy with P.J. Walker under center. If Hubbard can’t go, D’Onta Foreman (118 yards on 15 attempts last week) is a solid play. He should be a stash anyway.

Related: Ranking NFL wide receivers heading into Week 8

NFL injury report: Wide receivers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Lazard, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Lazard suffered a shoulder injury this past Sunday before returning to action. However, he left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. There’s not going to be any further updates on his status until the Packers get in a full practice.

What we do know is that Green Bay’s receivers have been a disaster for Aaron Rodgers outside of Lazard. Stay tuned to our NFL injury report for more updates on his status throughout the week.

Fantasy football impact: With Randall Cobb still sidelined to injury, there wouldn’t be much to look at for the Packers at wide receiver against a league-best Bills defense in Week 8. Perhaps, buy low on Aaron Jones being a PPR stud out of the backfield.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

It’s getting worrisome for Thomas and his fantasy owners. The record-breaking receiver has missed the past three games to a foot injury. He’s missed each of the past four games due to the injury.

With that said, there’s a chance that Thomas will be able to go Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be an ideal return spot.

Fantasy football impact: Even if Thomas is able to go, Chris Olave is the much better fantasy play here. He’s been targeted double-digit times in three games this season. With the likelihood that Jameis Winston starts, Olave’s fantasy relevance is heightened.

Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

Brown suffered a foot injury in Arizona’s Week 6 loss to the Seahawks. While it was initially expected to be season-ending, he could be back in six weeks. Either way, Kyler Murray will continue to be without his top target through the first six weeks.

Fantasy football impact: DeAndre Hopkins returned from suspension against the New Orleans Saints last week to record 10 catches for 103 yards. He remains an obvious top-flight fantasy option in a Week 8 matchp with the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL injury report: Tight ends

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

The game’s best fantasy tight end outside of Travis Kelce, Andrews showed up on the injury report with a knee issue and did not practice on Tuesday.

This obviously doesn’t bode well for his ability to suit up Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers given we’re talking about a short week and a player that is extremely valuable to the Ravens’ success on offense.

Fantasy football impact: Ouch! If Andrews is unable to go, rookie Isiaah Likely would get the start. Given that wide receiver Rashod Bateman also missed practice on Tuesday, there’s some concern here. Perhaps, stream running back Gus Edwards as a dual-threat option. Lamar Jackson is also always a play given his ability on the ground and through the air.

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Waller pulled up lame with a hamstring injury back in Week 5. With the Raiders coming off a bye, there was hope that he’d be able to suit up, but he missed Sunday’s outing against the Houston Texans.

Waller has caught just 16 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in five games as he plays second fiddle to Davante Adams for Derek Carr.

Fantasy football impact: Foster Moreau will get the start if Wallker is unable to go against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. He’s a potential waiver add. With that said, DFS leagues value Davante Adams due to his target shares.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain in Cleveland’s Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While the injury isn’t too serious, he’s expected to miss a few games. The high-priced tight end had recorded seven catches for 77 yards before leaving the game.