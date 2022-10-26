Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson gives update on Week 8 status

Russell Wilson and the struggling Denver Broncos are headed overseas to London for a Week 8 matchup against the conference-rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the midst of the worst season of his future Hall of Fame career, Wilson missed last week’s outing against the New York Jets, another humiliating loss for first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Wilson had been dealing with a hamstring injury. Recent reports suggests that said hamstring was partially torn. Despite this, the plan has been to play Wilson against the Jags. He confirmed that on Wednesday.

“I’ll be ready to rock. I was doing treatment on the plane. I was walking up and down the aisles. Everybody was knocked out, I was doing high knees and working on my legs and everything else, making sure I’m ready to rock. So that was good.” Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson on Week 8 status

Russell Wilson looking to save Denver Broncos season

As noted above, Denver finds itself at 2-5 on the season. It is in last place in the AFC West and three games behind the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Denver also finds itself two games out of the final wild card spot in the AFC.

While there’s still a lot of time left to make a move this season, Wilson knows full well that Sunday’s game in London is huge for the Broncos.

“Obviously this would be a key game for us. This is a really good football team we’re playing. I think both of our records don’t necessarily represent who we are. I think there’s going to be a lot of great football.” Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson on Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they are as bad as their record indicates. We’re talking about a team that ranks dead last in the NFL in scoring.

Despite Denver’s defense yielding the third-fewest points in the league, the other side of the ball has done nothing to help this team win. That includes the quarterback position with Mr. Wilson leading the charge.

Russell Wilson stats (2022): 59% completion, 1,442 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT, 83.4 QB rating

Wilson, 33, is on pace for the worst statistical season of his career since he entered the NFL back in 2012. Though, it’s not all about the future Hall of Fame signal caller. Every aspect of the Broncos’ offense has been a hot mess this season.

“Right now, on a short week, we’re going to keep it status quo. We’re all going to work together to build a great plan. I feel like our operation’s been going really well. We held the ball for a long time, we moved the ball, we just didn’t convert on some third downs that kind of stalled us. We’re going to keep going how we are, and I think we’ll evaluate everything. We always do. We always want to get better. We want to do everything we can to help this team get better as coaches.” Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett heading into Sunday’s game

Hackett himself has been on the receiving end of criticism for his in-game coaching decisions in his first season as the Broncos’ head coach. Simply put, he’s already on the hot seat after just seven games in this role.

As for Russell Wilson, he needs to start proving that the regression we’ve seen thus far this season isn’t going to continue.

We’re talking about a player the Broncos exhausted a ton of draft capital on in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks while handing him a $242.59 million contract, only to see Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith outplay him this season.