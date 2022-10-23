Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partial hamstring tear

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring and could be sidelined beyond Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported.

The Broncos haven’t revealed the extent of the injury, but NFL Network said tests earlier this week showed the partial tear, classified as a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

The team ruled Wilson out on Saturday and Brett Rypien was set to make the start against the Jets.

The report said a partial tear usually causes a player to miss multiple weeks. The Broncos are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday in London and then have a bye in Week 9, so Denver could be targeting a return for Wilson on Nov. 13 at Tennessee.

Wilson, 33, injured his hamstring in Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He also has been playing through an injury to his throwing shoulder, a partially torn lat muscle that required a platelet-rich plasma injection.

The Denver offense has struggled despite the offseason acquisition of Wilson. The former Super Bowl winner has thrown for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through six games, completing 58.6 percent of his passes — far below his career average of 64.8.

–Field Level Media