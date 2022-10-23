WATCH: Terry McLaurin makes incredible touchdown catch on 38-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke

No matter which way one decides to slice it, the Washington Commanders seemingly step directly into some kind of drama-filled ditch on any given day, not just any given Sunday.

For example, those all-too-familiar “sell the team!” chants have already begun piping throughout the stands from infinitely sad fans at FedEx Field while the Commanders do their best to block out the negativity and compete against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

What’s remarkably impressive is that, despite all the incessant noise, Washington usually does find a way to compete; for the most part. And while it hasn’t exactly equated to racking up win after win, the team’s resilience is apparent.

With its starting quarterback Carson Wentz out 4-6 weeks with a hand injury, Washington’s Taylor Heinicke has been handed the baton, and, wow, has he stepped up to the center stage and delivered against an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers team that none of us have quite figured out yet.

Much like the picturesque touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, this throw from Heinicke seen below to freshly paid dynamo of a wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, was just as magnificent.

Taylor Heinicke’s touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin was straight perfection

It is spooky szn after all 👻



📺 #GBvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/gJHElJxRn1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022

As the Commanders’ official Twitter account noted, it certainly is “spooky szn” so really anything is in play right now.

The touchdown catch by McLaurin marks his first trip to paydirt since Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Win or lose, the unpredictable Commanders will head into Week 8 against the equally confusing Indianapolis Colts with some growing confidence at the quarterback position. Something fans and media alike have not exactly been witnessing in the first six weeks of this NFL season.

