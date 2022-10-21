Buyers or sellers? Washington Commanders leaving all options on the table ahead of NFL trade deadline

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the season, there was hope the Washington Commanders could capitalize on an exciting rebranding effort, parlaying the newfound optimism into a more successful team on the field. Only, through six weeks, sitting at 2-4, in last place of the NFC East, we’ve seen very little to suggest coach Ron Rivera’s team is ready to take a big step forward after finishing 7-10 in 2021.

With a Nov. 1 trade deadline looming, we’re approaching the time when teams rush to either become buyers or sellers to carry out the franchise’s current direction.

Only, in Washington, they’re not exactly sure which boat they land in. Buyers or sellers? Most would suggest this team has no reason to become buyers, as they simply have too much ground to make up, roster-wise, to catch not only the other teams in their division but also around the NFC. While coach Rivera was blunt in his assessment of “quarterback” being the reason the Commanders have quickly fallen behind their NFC East rivals, there’s not much the team can do to solve that situation in just a few weeks.

However, what the organization could do, is set itself up better for the future by parting ways with some of its veterans.

Ron Rivera and Washington Commanders have been discussing trades for weeks

While teams would always prefer for the trade conversations to focus on possibly becoming buyers and looking at additions to make for a postseason push, that’s just not the case in Washington. But the front office has at least discussed their options ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which includes the idea of adding talent to a roster in need.

“We’ve been talking since last week,” Rivera told The Athletic. “About potential (scenarios), what could … and what couldn’t be.”

Of course, there’s always the possibility the Commanders emerge victorious in each of their next two contests (Packers and Colts), giving them a .500 record heading into Week 9. But the deadline comes just two days after their Week 8 battle against the Indianapolis Colts, so the team needs to be prepared to move forward in either direction, whether it’s as buyers or as sellers.

Players Washington may trade includes Daron Payne

Perhaps one of the names who makes the most sense to trade is fifth-year defensive tackle Daron Payne. The 13th overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has proven to be capable of creating pressure from the interior but also has shown an ability to stuff the run as well. Yet, with Payne 25 years old and ready to hit free agency at the end of the season, the Commanders could feel more inclined to shop their talented trenchman around, hoping to land something more valuable than a third-round pick in 2024.

This price is so specific because Washington understands how the NFL’s compensatory pick formula works. Payne is a good player who’s likely to command eight figures on the open market. Because of this, if Payne were to sign with a new team, the Commanders would be rewarded with what’s likely a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only way this pick wouldn’t convey is if Washington became unexpected buyers in free agency, thus hurting their bottom line when it comes to the grand compensatory pick formula.

Because of this complicated process, the Commanders could be more interested in getting the Day 2 pick one year earlier. Plus, compensatory picks are awarded at the end of each round, meaning any third-round pick in 2023 would be more valuable than one that lands at the end of the third round of the 2024 class.

Of course, preventing such action could be ongoing contract discussions. The Commanders likely want to do their best to retain the players they’ve drafted and developed. Trading Payne now would essentially close that door. And there’s no guarantee an offer they like will come Washington’s way.

One player who’s likely much more available is former starting cornerback William Jackson, who was recently benched for his play. Jackson doesn’t appear to have a future in Washington, but a three-year, $40.5 million contract signed just a year ago could prevent teams from wanting to give up anything of value. Jackson has a 2023 cap hit of $15.7 million, and his play has begun to slip.

In summation, there’s no guarantee general manager Martin Mayhew will trade anyone before the deadline passes, yet keep an eye on Payne and Jackson’s situations, as the defenders could be the first to go.

