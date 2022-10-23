Washington Commanders fans chant ‘Sell the team’ at FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders may have just been trailing by four points in a game they were widely expected to lose, but it didn’t stop fans from breaking out “Sell the team!” chants directed toward Daniel Snyder.

The Commanders were already playing with one hand tied behind their back without their preferred starting quarterback, taking on a motivated Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers squad that somehow sits at 3-3. Yet, without Carson Wentz in the lineup, the team called upon steady backup Taylor Heinicke, and even after an ugly pick-six, the Commanders have managed fairly well considering their opponent.

While fans on hand can’t be terribly upset with the team’s performance on this particular Sunday in Week 7, it’s not hard to understand why they’d be so upset with how the organization has been run as a whole under the Snyder ownership. Whether it’s how employees have been treated, the poor condition of the FedEx Field stadium itself, to the several ways their fanbase feels the team has been mismanaged in Snyder’s 23 years of ownership, fans are letting their voices be heard, in whichever way they can.

And what better way to do so than by protesting an ongoing football matchup?

Crowd boos when Tanya Snyder comes on the big screen and there's now a loud "sell the team" chant. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2022

Dan Snyder will not be selling the Washington Commanders

While several fans may continue to call for their favorite team to be put up for sale, the Commanders continue to remain defiant that the franchise will not be going up for sale any time soon. Even his direct rival, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has defended Snyder as of late, believing there is no reason to boot the current Commanders owner from the league.

Maybe the Commanders will think twice before showing either Dan or Tanya Snyder on the FedEx Field video boards on gameday again. Getting booed can’t be too much fun in your home stadium. But unfortunately, these chants are unlikely to be muted any time soon.

It also likely didn’t help that Tanya dropped the “R” word in her address to the fans on alumni day at FedEx Field — as in the one that we no longer use in Washington. Then again, maybe that was what some fans wanted to hear, as Sam Fortier of the Washington Post suggests the usage was “well-received.”

Here’s the end of the video of Tanya Snyder, which includes her “Hail to the Redskins” (:20). https://t.co/XpIqKP9z3T pic.twitter.com/H5tSIWht6V — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 23, 2022

