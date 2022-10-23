WATCH: Joe Burrow hits Ja’Marr Chase for an outstanding 32-yard touchdown

The Cincinnati Bengals have wasted no time taking full advantage of hosting the Atlanta Falcons within the comfy confines of Paycor Stadium. It started off with an impressive 60-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd, and you’ll never guess which Bengal bit the Falcons next.

Then again, you probably will. To the surprise of exactly no one, star receiver Ja’Marr Chase has joined the festivities in the form of a 32-yard touchdown catch from “Joey Franchise” that could not have been executed any better from both ends.

Unless you happen to be a Falcons fan, which feels like a scarcity these days, it’s nearly impossible not to enjoy the fireworks when the Bengals are clicking on all cylinders.

The Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase touchdown connection remains as fearful as ever

My goodness, what a lethal connection these former LSU teammates continue to be. While this certainly will not serve as breaking news to anyone following the NFL, it is relatively ridiculous that despite everyone on the planet knowing exactly where the football is likely being thrown, Burrow and Chase still manage to deliver the goods — and usually in beautiful fashion as seen above.

It’s their fifth touchdown connection of the season after Chase reached paydirt 13 times a season ago as a rookie. Despite being the youngest pass-catcher on the team, it hasn’t taken long for Chase to become Burrow’s top go-to option week after week. As we’ve seen in 2022, that connection won’t dissipate any time soon.

The Bengals are seeking their second straight win after losing a 19-17 heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Their next test comes on Halloween, Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, with a trip to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on their AFC North rivals. The Browns won both contests a season ago, so the Bengals will be hunting for revenge.

