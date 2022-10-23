WATCH: Joe Burrow connects with Tyler Boyd for early 60-yard touchdown strike

The Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals enter their Week 7 matchup battling to rise above .500, with both teams at 3-3. Yet, it’s Joe Burrow, and the Bengals who got the scoring started first.

On just the fourth play from scrimmage, Burrow found a wide-open Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard touchdown to put the Bengals up 7-0 just two minutes into the game.

For Burrow, it’s the 13th touchdown pass of his season and Boyd’s third touchdown reception in seven games. Boyd came into the matchup as Cincinnati’s third-leading receiver behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but now up to 360 yards, that’s not a typical third option, instead being far more productive.

This just goes to show how explosive Cincinnati’s passing offense is with the star trio of receivers in combination with Burrow slinging the pigskin around the yard. When the Bengals are clicking on all cylinders, there are few defenses that can slow these big cats down, which is how they made it all the way to the Super Bowl a season ago.

Boyd later added a beautiful one-handed snag with less than a minute to go in the first quarter, proving he came to play.

Cincinnati came into the matchup ranked 15th in scoring, averaging 23 points per game after finishing seventh with 27.1 points per game during their AFC Championship season. Despite some early struggles, Cincinnati’s gotten back on track as of late, winning three of their past four, and if Boyd’s touchdown is any indication of how their battle against Atlanta will go, a 4-3 record could be within their grasp.

