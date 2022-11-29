NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Lovie Smith, Nathaniel Hackett headline the list

We are 12 weeks into the season and the list of NFL head coaches who have been fired is now two. That included Carolina Panthers head man Matt Rhule getting his walking papers after Week 5 with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich fired following an ugly Week 9 loss.

With that said, there’s other coaches who find themselves firmly on the hot seat now that we’re heading down the stretch of the regular season. Below, we look at several NFL head coaches who are on the hot seat and we’re they stand right now.

NFL head coaches with hot seats set afire

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

An argument can be made that Kliff Kingsbury is one of the worst NFL head coaches today. Here’s a guy who has posted a 28-32 record since joining the Cardinals. Arizona has also lost 13 of its past 18 games dating back nearly a calendar year. He’s currently mired in a rift with quarterback Kyler Murray, who the Cards inked to a long-term deal this past offseason.

Sure Kingsbury signed an extension himself. But it’s becoming readily apparent that he’s in over his head in the NFL. That has the embattled head coach firmly on the hot seat and it could lead to him getting those walking papers come “Black Monday.”

Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos

Teams don’t fire head coaches less than one full season into their tenures unless it is an unmitigated disaster. See, Urban Meyer last season. At this point, Hackett could be headed in that direction with the Broncos through just 11 games. The team currently sits at 3-8 on the campaign. It ranks 3nd in the NFL in scoring at just over two touchdowns per game. Did we mention that Hackett earned this job primarily because he was widely respected as an offensive mind?

From an in-game coaching perspective, we’ve seen Hackett make mistake after mistake. He has failed to elevate the play of the Broncos despite the addition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson, who is struggling unlike anything we’ve seen from him before.

At this point, Denver’s new ownership group likely won’t move off Hackett before the 2022 season comes to a conclusion. But it’s hard to imagine him lasting into Year 2. They have no built-in relationship with him. This season has been a disaster. It could lead to Hackett being among the first NFL head coaches fired come January.

Lovie Smith, Houston Texans

David Culley went one-and-done with the Texans a season ago. Is it possible that Smith could now follow suit? We wouldn’t put it past the fledgling franchise. After all, the decision to hire Smith in the first place last winter didn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense.

Houston heads into Week with a league-worst 1-9-1 record. It ranks 30th in the league in scoring and is being outscored by more than a touchdown per game. Quarterback Davis Mills has proven he’s not the long-term solution. Flush with two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, it might actually make sense for the Texans to move off Smith for a younger, offensive-minded head coach.

NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Temperature turning up

Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

Now in his fourth season as the Packers’ head coach, LaFleur is overseeing major regression. Following a Week 12 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay has lost seven of eight games for the first time since Aaron Rodgers first season as its starter back in 2008.

The backdrop here is Rodgers’ questionable status moving forward. The two-time reigning NFL MVP is in the midst of a down season. He’s talked openly about retirement in the recent past. Despite signing an extention this past offseason, no one knows what Rodgers is going to do when the 2022 campaign comes calling. With the quarterback injured, that’s only magnified further.

As for LaFleur, he posted a 29-10 record in his first three seasons as the Packers’ head coach before this year’s meltdown. Even if Green Bay opts to blow it up and rebuild should Rodgers retire, he might be the man to lead said rebuild. We’re just not 100% sure whether the Packers’ brass agrees.

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas’ current two-game winning streak (both road victories in overtime) has quieted some of the talk about McDaniels being on the hot seat. Even when the Raiders found themselves down and out at 2-5 following a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, owner Mark Davis went to bat for McDaniels.

“Josh McDaniels is our head coach and will be for years to come,” Raiders owner Mark Davis on McDaniels’ job status, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

That’s all fine and dandy. But things need to change here and in short order. The Raiders find themselves at 4-7 on the season and pretty much completely out of the AFC Playoff race. For the most part, McDaniels has looked to be in over his head in this role. Could it lead to him getting his walking papers this coming January? Stranger things have happened.

NFL head coaches fired during 2022 season

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis’ latest loss to the New England Patriots by the score of 26-3 was simply humiliating. With Sam Ehlinger under center, the Colts put up 121 total yards of offense. This seemed to be the final straw for owner Jim Irsay.

Indianapolis had done everything to stay loyal to Reich. It simply had no other choice than to fire him following a disastrous 3-5-1 start to the season in which the Colts rank dead least in the NFL in scoring at under 15 points per game.

While Reich ends his Colts tenure with a winning 40-33-1 record, they’re a mere 12-13-1 since the start of the 2021 campaign. That’s the definition of average, something Irsay is not OK with. Whether Jeff Saturday (of all people) changes the dynamics as the interim coach remains to be seen.

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule was viewed as a lame-duck before the summer even began and he was among the favorites to be one of the first NFL coaches fired in 2022. Entering Week 5 with his job at stake, the Carolina Panthers lost 37-15 on Sunday and owner David Tepper fired him less than 24 hours later.

It’s not a surprise. Rhule went 1-27 when opponents scored at least 17 points, including 25 consecutive losses. One of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL never established his footing, going through multiple offensive coordinators and even more starting quarterbacks. While his time in the NFL is over, Rhule immediately becomes the most coveted coach in college football and should be among the leading coaching candidates for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers.

Bookmark this page for continued updates on NFL head coaches on the hot seat throughout the remainder of the season.