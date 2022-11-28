NFL insider thinks Nathaniel Hackett will avoid mid-season firing

Back in March, after the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, there was a strong sense of excitement all throughout Colorado, hoping first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett could deliver a Super Bowl ring.

The Broncos, despite having never won a game under new guidance, entered the preseason with the eighth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVII in February, and their over/under was set to 10.5 wins, indicating just how high the expectations were in Denver.

Well, 11 games into this experiment, and it’s safe to say the first year has been a massive failure. Instead of even sniffing the postseason, the Broncos find themselves tied for the third-worst record in football, at 3-8.

Early season game management miscues were initially brushed off as something the team could still solve later in the year, but now? Most are ready to hit the panic button, demanding change.

In many other cases, when a team falls so short of its lofty goals, we see organizations make drastic changes, such as firing the head coach or perhaps benching the starting quarterback, who’s currently leading the lowest-scoring offense in football.

But that’s not what we’re seeing in Denver.

While many are expecting Hackett to be let go with every loss that occurs, one respected NFL insider believes Hackett, who signed a four-year contract, isn’t in danger of losing his job mid-season.

Nathaniel Hackett may be safe for now, but 2023 could be different

Russell Wilson‘s role doesn’t appear likely to change any time soon. The Broncos seem committed to the nine-time Pro Bowl QB, who they signed to a five-year, $245 million contract as part of the trade agreement. It also doesn’t hurt that there isn’t another viable option on the roster. Turning to 26-year-old former undrafted QB Brett Rypien isn’t going to save the day.

But Hackett on the other hand? Well, Peter King of NBC Sports doesn’t believe an in-season change at head coach is in the cards for Denver. Judging by how low this team has stooped, why step in now and try and stop the bleeding?

Yet, King does admit he’d be “surprised if he isn’t one and done,” meaning like many others, he doesn’t expect Hackett to be coaching the Broncos in 2023.

In most cases, when a team’s season enters the tank, the fanbase at least has a draft to look forward to, but Denver’s trade for Wilson included their 2023 first-round pick, which is currently projected to be the fourth overall selection.

Instead, the Broncos will have to find a way to turn this sinking ship around the old-fashioned way — from within. While they do have San Francisco’s first-round pick from the Bradley Chubb trade to Miami, this won’t bring a blue-chip prospect who can play superhero any time soon. In other words, the Broncos won’t have an easy path back to contention, especially if they’re afraid to make sweeping changes.

If the Broncos no longer feel Hackett is the solution, why not pull the plug now?

