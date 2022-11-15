MLB free agent tracker: Checking in on where Aaron Judge and others land

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MLB free agency is upon us with several big-name players already on the MLB free agent market following the Houston Astros’ World Series win.

The focus here is obviously American League home run king Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. However, other top-end names are also available. That includes Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Here, we look at a list of notable moves that have been made during MLB free agency with a running list of top players at each position and where they land at the bottom.

MLB free agent moves

Rafael Montero, Houston Astros (3 years, $34.5 million): After a stellar 2022 campaign with the eventual World Series champion Astros, Montero returns to the team in a lucrative three-year deal. The 32-year-old reliever pitched to a 2.37 ERA and 1.024 WHIP while striking out 73 batters in 68.1 innings last season.

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (1 year contract): Kershaw returns to the Dodgers for a 16th season after they opted against extending a qualifying offer to open MLB free agency. It’s not a surprise given how committed the future Hall of Famer has been to Los Angeles. Kershaw, 34, pitched to a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and a mere 0.94 WHIP for the Dodgers last season.

Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres (5 years, $46 million): Some were surprised that San Diego handed Suarez a huge long-term deal after just one year of MLB experience. Though, he did perform well in his first season with 61 strikesouts in 47.2 innings while posting a 2.27 ERA out of the pen. He’ll be the set-up man to Josh Hader moving forward.

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets (5 years, $102 million): Diaz opted to return to the Mets on a record-breaking contract rather than test the MLB free agent market. In a shocking manner, New York is now paying out this contract through 2042.

MLB free agent tracker (by position)

First baseman

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Josh Bell, San Diego Padres

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants

Trey Mancini, Houston Astros

Second baseman

Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies

Josh Harrison, Chicago White Sox

Adam Frazier, Seattle Mariners

Donovan Solano, Cincinnati Reds

Cesar Hernandez, Washington Nationals

Shortstops

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Trey Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

José Iglesias, Colorado Rockies

Third baseman

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants

Jace Pederson, Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Drury, San Diego Padres

Matt Carpenter, New York Yankees

Catchers

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

Christian Vazquez, Houston Astros

Gary Sanchez, Minnesota Twins

Curt Casali, Seattle Mariners

Outfielders

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Andrew Benintendi, New York Yankees

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Wil Myers, San Diego Padres

Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays

Michael Conforto, New York Mets

Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners

MLB free agent tracker: The pitchers

Starting pitchers

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (re-signed with the Dodgers)

Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox

Chris Bassitt, New York Mets

Jordan Lyles, Baltimore Orioles

Sean Manaea, San Diego Padres

Noah Syndergaard, Philadelphia Phillies

Jose Quintana, St. Louis Cardinals

Martin Perez, Texas Rangers

Relief pitchers