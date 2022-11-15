MLB free agent tracker: Checking in on where Aaron Judge and others land

MLB free agency is upon us with several big-name players already on the MLB free agent market following the Houston Astros’ World Series win.
The focus here is obviously American League home run king Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. However, other top-end names are also available. That includes Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa.
Here, we look at a list of notable moves that have been made during MLB free agency with a running list of top players at each position and where they land at the bottom.
MLB free agent moves
- Rafael Montero, Houston Astros (3 years, $34.5 million): After a stellar 2022 campaign with the eventual World Series champion Astros, Montero returns to the team in a lucrative three-year deal. The 32-year-old reliever pitched to a 2.37 ERA and 1.024 WHIP while striking out 73 batters in 68.1 innings last season.
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (1 year contract): Kershaw returns to the Dodgers for a 16th season after they opted against extending a qualifying offer to open MLB free agency. It’s not a surprise given how committed the future Hall of Famer has been to Los Angeles. Kershaw, 34, pitched to a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and a mere 0.94 WHIP for the Dodgers last season.
- Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres (5 years, $46 million): Some were surprised that San Diego handed Suarez a huge long-term deal after just one year of MLB experience. Though, he did perform well in his first season with 61 strikesouts in 47.2 innings while posting a 2.27 ERA out of the pen. He’ll be the set-up man to Josh Hader moving forward.
- Edwin Diaz, New York Mets (5 years, $102 million): Diaz opted to return to the Mets on a record-breaking contract rather than test the MLB free agent market. In a shocking manner, New York is now paying out this contract through 2042.
MLB free agent tracker (by position)
First baseman
- Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees
- Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
- Josh Bell, San Diego Padres
- Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants
- Trey Mancini, Houston Astros
Second baseman
- Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies
- Josh Harrison, Chicago White Sox
- Adam Frazier, Seattle Mariners
- Donovan Solano, Cincinnati Reds
- Cesar Hernandez, Washington Nationals
Shortstops
- Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
- Trey Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
- Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
- José Iglesias, Colorado Rockies
Third baseman
- Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants
- Jace Pederson, Milwaukee Brewers
- Brandon Drury, San Diego Padres
- Matt Carpenter, New York Yankees
Catchers
- Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
- Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays
- Christian Vazquez, Houston Astros
- Gary Sanchez, Minnesota Twins
- Curt Casali, Seattle Mariners
Outfielders
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets
- Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants
- Andrew Benintendi, New York Yankees
- Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
- Wil Myers, San Diego Padres
- Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays
- Michael Conforto, New York Mets
- Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres
- Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners
MLB free agent tracker: The pitchers
Starting pitchers
- Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
- Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
- Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (re-signed with the Dodgers)
- Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox
- Chris Bassitt, New York Mets
- Jordan Lyles, Baltimore Orioles
- Sean Manaea, San Diego Padres
- Noah Syndergaard, Philadelphia Phillies
- Jose Quintana, St. Louis Cardinals
- Martin Perez, Texas Rangers
Relief pitchers
- Edwin Diaz, New York Mets (re-signed with the Mets)
- Kenley Jansen, Atlanta Braves
- Aroldis Chapman, New York Mets
- Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres (re-signed with the Padres)
- Craig Kimbrel, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Will Smith, Houston Astros
- Taylor Rogers, Milwaukee Brewers
- Seth Lugo, New York Mets
- David Robertson, Philadelphia Phillies
- Corey Knebel, Philadelphia Phillies