Three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo re-signs with New York Yankees

This just in, the New York Yankees have acted fast to retain one of their top power threats for the foreseeable future. Only, it’s not the Bronx Bomber fans are waiting on. Instead of delivering the incredible news of a potential Aaron Judge resigning, we are presented with the news that Anthony Rizzo will be returning to the Big Apple.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees have agreed to a two-year contract worth $40 million in guarantees. Rizzo will earn a $17 million salary for each of the two seasons. There is also a third-year team option that includes a $6 million buyout. In total, the contract could be worth up to $51 million to keep the slugger in pinstripes.

New York Yankees are an ideal match for Anthony Rizzo

Returning to the Yankees makes sense for Rizzo, as he enjoyed a career renaissance with the team in 2022, spiking his OPS from .768 up to .817. While the OPS is still below his career average, it’s also the highest mark Rizzo has posted in the past three seasons.

Anthony Rizzo stats (2022): .224/.338/.480, 32 home runs, 10.6% walk rate, .352 wOBA, 132 wRC+, 2.4 fWAR

While retaining Rizzo will keep another home run hitter in town, the Yankees are only just getting started with their offseason. Everyone wants to know where Judge lands, and the latest has the Yankees doing everything in their power to retain the likely AL MVP, but for now, the fanbase will have to settle on Rizzo while hoping for much, much more.

The Yankees will need some kind of spark to get past the AL Championship Series in 2023, and Rizzo won’t be the solution. We all know this. But at least the Yankees have secured the 33-year-old first baseman, who doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

