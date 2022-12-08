All-Star Xander Bogaerts lands with the San Diego Padres on $280 million contract

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A four-time All-Star and two-time champion, Xander Bogaerts is now the latest star player to cash in big time on the MLB free agent market.

Considered one of the best shortstops in the game, Bogaerts is leaving the Boston Red Sox after 10 seasons for Southern California.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the 30-year-old has inked a whopping 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Despite boasting All-Star middle infielder Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres had been in the market for a premium guy at this position. That included Trea Turner, who ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. San Diego was also in on Aaron Judge before he ultimately re-signed with the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

For a Padres team that had the fifth-highest payroll in MLB a season ago at $224.5 million, these free-spending ways are a clear indication that owner Peter Seidler wants to bring a title to the Southern California city. San Diego earned a trip to the NLCS last season before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies. It is now set up to continue contending with the big boys.

What the signing of Xander Bogaerts means for the San Diego Padres

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

It now stands to reason that San Diego’s infield from right to left will consist of Jake Cronenworth, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado. There’s also a good chance that Tatis Jr. will move to the outfield to team up with another star in Juan Soto. Just look at this potential lineup for the San Diego Padres in 2023.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Juan Soto Xander Bogaerts Manny Machado Jake Cronenworth Ha-Seong Kim Trent Grisham Austin Nola Eguy Rosario

Payroll aside, the Padres are building up quite the team to contend with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. After all, Bogaerts has been among the best all-around players in the game over the past several years.

Xander Bogaerts stats (2016-22): .295 average, 136 HR, 551 RBI, 61 SB, .845 OPS

That seems pretty damn good.