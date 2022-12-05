New York Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year, $86 million contract

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have landed Justin Verlander, signing the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner to replace Jacob deGrom.

After deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers, New York immediately pivoted to its second target. While the Mets’ preferred to re-sign their two-time Cy Young Award winner, the 2023 MLB free-agent class allowed owner Steve Cohen to fill the void with another future Hall of Famer.

Justin Verlander contract: $43.3 million salary (2023-’23), 2024 vesting option

As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Verlander is signing a two-year contract worth $86 million total. With multiple other clubs also offering Verlander a two-year pact, the Mets’ inclusion of a vesting option for a third year sealed the deal.

In his first season back from Tommy John Surgery, Verlander became one of the oldest pitchers ever to win the Cy Young Award. In his age-39 season, Verlander earned his ninth All-Star selection and won his second World Series title.

Turning 40 years old in February, Verlander was one of the top MLB free agents available this winter. A three-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2011 AL MVP, he prioritized signing with a club that provided him with a chance to win another championship.

Justin Verlander stats (2022): 1.75 ERA, 2.49 FIP, 9.51 K/9, 0.83 WHIP, 27.8% strikeout rate

Verlander immediately becomes tied as highest-paid MLB player ever. He slots in right alongside new teammate Max Scherzer, who signed a three-year, $130 million contract with New York last season that carries a $43.3 million AAV.

The Mets likely aren’t done adding to their rotation, with Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt still free agents. New York is also in the mix for a quality outfielder, exploring its options in both the corner outfield and center field.