MLB free agency rumors: Updating the latest free agency news, rumors

The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such as Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge have been talked about a whole heck of a lot.

While not much has happened from an official perspective, we’re hearing the possibility that some of these players could actually change teams. In a post that will be updated throughout the hot stove period, here are your latest MLB free agency rumors and news. Bookmark this page for consistent updates.

Los Angeles Dodgers next move after losing Tyler Anderson

The Dodgers had given Tyler Anderson a $19.65 million qualifying offer leading up to the start of MLB free agency. Surprisingly, the All-Star didn’t just turn down that offer, but signed with the in-state rival Los Angeles Angels.

This now puts Los Angeles in a bit of a bind even after it retained franchise legend Clayton Kershaw. The team was already in on a starter before losing Anderson. It might now have mutiple holes to fill. One now has to wonder whether two-time NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom becomes an option for the Dodgers. As you will read below, they have also been linked to Justin Verlander in MLB free agency rumors.

MLB free agency rumors: Anthony Rizzo returns to the New York Yankees

After declining his $19.65 million qualifying offer leading up to Tuesday’s deadline, Rizzo opted to re-sign with the Yankees. The deal is said to be worth $34 million over two years with an option for a third year. Should New York decline said option, it would pay Rizzo an additional $6 million — giving him $40 million guaranteed.

A three-time All-Star during his time with the Chicago Cubs, Rizzo found his power once again this past season. The World Series champ hit 32 homers while boasting a .480 slugging percentage. From that perspective, it was his best performance since back in 2018 with Chicago.

Justin Verlander linked to three teams, including the New York Yankees

The 39-year-old Verlander declined his $25 million option for the 2023 season shortly after he helped lead the Houston Astros to another World Series title. Given the market this fall and winter, that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Justin Verlander stats (2022): 18-4 record, 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts in 175 innings

It had previously been a foregone conclusion that he’d re-sign with Houston. We’re now not too sure with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic naming three teams in that of the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets as potential landing spots. The likely AL Cy Young winner could be set to earn roughly $40 million annually on a short-term deal. All three teams listed here would have the capability of doling that out.

Aaron Judge has positive talks with New York Yankees as MLB free agency rumors heat up

We’ve seen the American League home run king linked to west coast teams in that of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants on a near never-ending loop. Perhaps, it’s good news that he has not yet gone on a tour visiting interested teams.

The better news here is Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner confirming on a recent YES interview that they have had “psitive” conversations with Judge and his reps during the early stages of MLB free agency.

Given how the contract extension talks played out ahead of Judge’s record-setting 2022 season, we’d still be surprised if he didn’t take visits and have conversations with other teams. At the very least, this is some positive news for the Pinstripes.

Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez accepts $19.65 million qualifying offer

Signed to a one-year, $4 million contract ahead of the 2022 season, this 31-year-old pitcher banked on himself to turn things around. Boy, did he do just that. Perez made the All-Star team while posting a 12-8 record and 2.89 ERA with the Rangers.

By making this move, Perez is officially off the free agent market. This also enables Texas to retain a core starter as general manager Chris Young looks to improve what was a disastrous rotation a season ago. The acquisition of Jake Odorizzi from the Atlanta Braves earlier this month began that process.

MLB free agency rumors have the Chicago Cubs linked to big-time shortstops

It stands to reason that Cubs front office head Jed Hoyer is going to be active in free agency this offseason. Chicago is coming off an 88-loss season, boasts a ton of solid young players and has the payroll flexibility to add proven veterans to the mix.

One position that continues to come up in the rumor mill is shortstop. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that Chicago is basically in on all of the top shortstops. He specifically mentioned Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner.

Jose Abreu targeting multiple teams with two contenders in the mix

This former American League MVP is one of the top second-tier MLB free agents on the market. He posted a .304 average with an .824 OPS with the Chicago White Sox a season ago. Contending teams will obviously have interest in that type of production despite Abreu’s advanced age of 35.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Abreu is interested in the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and defending champion Houston Astros. All four have needs at first base with Boston and Houston seeming to be the most-likely landing spots. In particular, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is a current free agent and had a down 2022 campaign for the team.

Chicago Cubs release Jason Heyward with $22 million remaining on contract

In a move that the Cubs noted was going to happen late in the season, this high-priced outfielder is no longer with the organization. Ahead of the 2016 season, Heyward agreed to a whopping eight-year, $164 million contract with Chicago. The former Atlanta Braves All-Star never lived up to expecations in Chicago, struggling big time over the past three seasons.

Jason Heyward stats (2020-22): .224 average, 15 HR, 62 RBI, .667 OPS

Chicago eats a whopping $22 million in salary by making this move official. The team is expected to be somewhat active during MLB free agency. As for Heyward, he’ll likely latch on with a team via one-year or minors contract.