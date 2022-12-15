Dansby Swanson chase in MLB free agency looks to be a 2 team race

Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations.

Over the last two weeks, MLB hot stove dealing has been in overdrive. And several players earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa — who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.

The shortstop position in particular had the most star-studded class this offseason, and Correa Xander Bogaerts (San Diego Padres) and Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies) all earned career-best deals with new teams. However, another star shortstop still remains.

Atlanta Braves All-Star Dansby Swanson has become the focus of any remaining teams who have an interest in upgrading the position. Yet, it seems that two particular teams may be the most likely landing spots for the 28-year-old.

Chicago Cubs a leading candidate to sign Dansby Swanson in MLB free agency

One team that has long been rumored to be targeting one of the star shortstops in MLB free agency has been the Chicago Cubs. While the National League Central squad has been fairly quiet in the trade and free-agent market in recent years, many have suspected that could change this offseason.

On Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Swanson is sitting in the driver’s seat as the lone big name left in the infield market and that the Cubs “are in on him.” With all the other options off the board, this is the organization’s last chance to make a big splash in the market and add a piece that could be a core player for years to come.

Dansby Swanson stats (2022): .277 AVG, .329 OBP, .447 SLG, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 18 SB

However, Heyman also added that Dansby Swanson’s current team, the Braves, is still very much in the mix. “Shouldn’t count out the incumbent, hometown Braves. Belief is he’d want to go back. Braves are very stealthy.”

The Braves added star catcher Sean Murphy earlier this week in a blockbuster three-team trade and look to be retooling for another NL East title run in 2023. The Cubs are believed to be a strong candidate for Swanson because his new wife Mallory Pugh plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Swanson was an All-Star for the first time in 2022 and also earned Gold Gloves honors this past season.