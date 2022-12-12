Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land many of the top MLB free agents. With holes to fill on the roster, the inactivity from Los Angeles could soon change.

Starting pitching, shortstop and outfield have been viewed among the Dodgers’ needs this winter. With Mookie Betts willing to play second base and Cody Bellinger non-tendered, there is an even more pressing desire to add potential impact depth before the 2023 MLB season.

Dansby Swanson stats (2022): .277 average, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 18 SB, .776 OPS

However, the departure of NL MVP candidate Trea Turner at shortstop created the biggest void. While Los Angeles boasts one of the best farm systems in MLB, there is the possibility of deploying Lux at shortstop. For now, though, executive Andrew Friedman seems intent on at least attempting to land another All-Star infielder.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing Carlos Correa

According to Jon Heyman f the New York Post, the Dodgers are emerging as a possibility to sign shortstop Dansby Swanson. While there is competition, including from the Chicago Cubs, there is an appeal for Swanson in joining a World Series contender and reuniting with Freddie Freeman.

Swanson is the less-heralded option among this year’s shortstops. He won’t sign for nearly as much as either Xander Bogaerts or Turner receiving, increasing his appeal as Los Angeles seeks to reset its luxury tax rates. Price is also an important factor for the team as they await MLB’s ruling on Trevor Bauer, who is seeking more than $40 million in back pay that would land on the Dodgers’ payroll if his historic suspension is overturned.

Swanson, age 28, delivered a breakout season in 2022. He earned his first selection to the All-Star Game and received the Gold Glove Award for his defensive work at shortstop. As the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs engage in a bidding war for Carlos Correa, the Dodgers could strike by landing one of the best players on a reasonable contract in free agency.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly might pursue Shohei Ohtani in 2023