Los Angeles Dodgers could pass up on Aaron Judge, wait for Shohei Ohtani to hit free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of many teams in on reigning American League home run champion and MVP Aaron Judge.

Los Angeles’ interest in Judge has been months in the making, creating an interesting dynamic as MLB free agency plays out.

The backdrop here was Judge’s recent visit with the division-rival San Francisco Giants in Northern California. San Francisco has prepared a contract offer for the single-season American League home run leader while pulling out all of the stops to lure him to the Bay Area.

All the while, Los Angeles is seemingly looking at a plethora of different options as the team attempts to keep its championship window open.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, that could also include waiting until Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hits MLB free agency next offseason.

“This, to me, is a two-year process for the Dodgers. If you’re going to go big time for a free agent in the next couple offseasons, is it Aaron Judge now, or Shohei Ohtani a year from now? They probably can’t have both in terms of the overall exposure financially — big picture, they’ve already got Mookie and Freddie Freeman long term — but when you look at the dynamics of the Dodgers’ payroll and the amount of money that’s come off the books … they’ve got a lot of money to work with right now,” report on Los Angeles Dodgers’ internal thinking.

The Dodgers obviously have the capability of adding Judge at his reported asking price of $300 million. They’ve had roughly $100 million come off the books since losing to the San Diego Padres in the National League Divisional Series.

The question here is whether Los Angeles will be patient and see if Ohtani actually becomes available next fall or winter. There’s also a fit when it comes to Judge potentially heading to Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers have flexibility to add Aaron Judge

Morosi notes that the Dodgers are considering moving Mookie Betts from right field to second base in order to make room for Judge in the outfield. It’s something that has been bandied about a whole lot in recent weeks. In this scenario, Gavin Lux would move to shortstop to replace current free agent Trea Turner.

In what can’t be considered too much of a surprise, the Dodgers have their hands in pretty much everything during MLB free agency. That includes a visit with reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and interst in other top-end starting pitchers. Either way, this team has both the roster and financial flexibility to add Judge to the mix.

Shohei Ohtani would be a no-brainer for the Los Angeles Dodgers

First off, it seems unrealistic to believe that the Angels will trade Ohtani this offseason. There was some talk of this ahead of the in-season MLB trade deadline. But nothing came to fruition on that end.

Like pretty much any large-market team, the Dodgers’ interest in the Japanese sensation can’t be seen as too surprising. If he does indeed hit the open market, we’re likely looking at a record-breaking free-agent contract.

Shohei Ohtani stats (2022): .273 average 34 HR, 95 RBI, .875 OPS, 15-9 record, 2.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP

Ohtani is a generational talent. His ability to dominate from both the plate and bump makes him a transcendent player. From the Dodgers’ perspective, killing to birds with one stone would make a whole lot of sense.

Financially, this could also work out better for the team long-term. That is to say, adding someone like Justin Verlander to the mix on a short-term deal, and then pairing him up with Ohtani for a couple seasons beyond the 2023 campaign. Imagine just how awesome those dynamics would be.

For now, it’s ways down the line. But the Dodgers are thinking both short term and long term. That could include making a play for Ohtani to remain in Southern California. Remember, he’s all about winning. That has not been the case with the Angels. This also has not been an issue for the Dodgers over the past several seasons.