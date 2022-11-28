Los Angeles Dodgers meeting with Justin Verlander on Monday

Aiming to return to the World Series after a two-year drought, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to add a pitcher who recently another ring to his trophy case. After signing with the Houston Astros in free agency a year ago, Justin Verlander is once again on the open market.

Only, unlike last season, where teams may have felt cautious about signing the nine-time MLB All-Star to a big contract after he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, a bigger market is expected to emerge for the 39-year-old former MVP.

One of the teams eager to meet with Verlander includes the Dodgers, who are set for a face-to-face with the starting pitcher on Monday, according to Jon Heyman. It is unknown exactly what type of offer Verlander is seeking this time around, but the Dodgers would appear to be a strong fit.

Related: MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors

Justin Verlander, Los Angeles Dodgers could be perfect for each other

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

At this stage in the three-time Cy Young winner’s career, landing with a team such as the Dodgers makes a lot of sense. Few teams have as deep of pockets as the Dodgers do, and they’re annual contenders, giving Verlander a chance to build on the two World Series rings he’s already accumulated.

Not only that, as mentioned, they’re usually one of baseball’s best all around, meaning Verlander’s likely to have plenty of run support, helping him build on his career 244-133 record as a starting pitcher.

From the Dodgers’ perspective, why wouldn’t you want to sign one of the most accomplished arms baseball has seen in recent times? Verlander is still pitching at a high level, leading the entire MLB in ERA and WHIP in 2022.

Justin Verlander stats: 1.75 ERA, 0.829 WHIP, 185 K, 29 BB, 12 HR allowed

The Dodgers love to swing for the fences on big-name targets, offering boatloads of money on shorter-length contracts. By all appearances, those parameters fit Verlander to a T. It may seem weird imagining Verlander put on the Dodger blue after so many seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros, but it could be the perfect fit.

It should also be noted that the Astros are still trying to retain Verlander, as well as the New York Yankees and Mets, who are also expected to be in the mix. Players like Verlander don’t come around often, so it only makes sense to see what the potential cost may be.

While it’s clear several teams have interest, we’ll see if the Dodgers allow him to leave the building without a contract first.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023: Top 45 MLB free agency rankings 2022-’23, including Aaron Judge