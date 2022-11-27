Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies among 6 teams pursuing Xander Bogaerts

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts is one of the top MLB free agents available this winter, offering teams a perennial All-Star shortstop with an outstanding bat and strong fielding. Unsurprisingly, there is an intense bidding war for the MLB star.

Bogaerts is coming off another excellent season with the Boston Red Sox. Across 631 plate appearances, the right-handed hitter posted 15 home runs with 84 runs scored, 73 RBI and struck out in only 18.7% of his plate appearances.

Not only does the 30-year-old provide a club with a dependable hitter near the top of a lineup, he is also coming off an outstanding season defensively. Bogaerts rated in the 88th percentile for Outs Above Average in 2022 and finished with a career-high 4 Defensive Runs Saved.

Xander Bogaerts stats (2022): .307/.377/.456, 134 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR, .833 OPS

Even in an offseason with Trea Turner, Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom headlining the class of free agents, Bogaerts’ market is swarming with suitors ranging from World Series contenders to playoff hopefuls.

According to Marino Pepén of WJDA sports radio, the Dodgers are interested in signing Bogaerts to fill the void at shortstop left by Trea Turner. In addition to Los Angeles, the Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins are pursuing Bogaerts.

Bogaerts would perfectly fit in at shortstop for any of the interested clubs. There would be little drop off in impact going from Turner to Bogaerts for Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the All-Star shortstop would be a massive upgrade at the position for the Phillies, Padres and Cubs.

Minnesota is also a team to keep a close eye on. The Twins stunned MLB executives and baseball fans last winter by signing Carlos Correa. If he leaves in free agency this year, ownership is proving that it wants at least one star player on the roster and will pay to make it happen.

Cost will ultimately be a pivotal factor in determining who lands Bogaerts. The Dodgers are also in the market for a front-line starting pitcher and San Diego wants to add multiple pieces to its lineup and bullpen before the 2023 season.

If Bogaerts wants to become one of the highest-paid MLB players, a team like the Phillies, Cubs or Twins could come out on top if either of them is willing to make the top offer.

As for the Red Sox, the failure to sign Bogaerts to an extension before the season and the offer that even some team officials viewed as laughable might prove costly.