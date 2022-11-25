Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing All-Star pitcher to add to 2023 starting rotation

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have one of the best MLB rotations in 2023 when the season begins. However, it seems the front office wants to make its pitching staff even stronger with an active pursuit of one of the top hurlers on the market.

Los Angeles already re-signed Clayton Kershaw, ensuring the return of the future Hall of Famer for the 2023 rotation. With Kershaw in the fold, he joins Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May as a core four who will be integral to the Dodgers’ success next season.

With that said, Los Angeles is also very aware of how important pitching depth is over an entire season. Walker Buehler is sidelined by Tommy John surgery and with Ryan Pepiot and other top pitching prospects offering just as much risk as a potential reward, the reigning NL West champions need more stability.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the San Francisco Giants’ efforts to re-sign All-Start pitcher Carlos Rodón are being made more difficult because of the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco wants to re-sign its ace, but there is significant competition from the Dodgers, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.

Carlos Rodón stats (2022): 2.88 ERA, 11.9/8 K/9, .200 BAA, 1.03 WHIP in 178 innings

Rodón is coming off another dominant season, posting a sub-2.9 ERA for the second consecutive year. While durability is a concern with the 6-foot-3 southpaw, he’s thrown more than 300 innings with a strikeout rate above 33.7% during that stretch.

Rodón’s market likely won’t ramp up until Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom sign new deals. Once the Cy Young Award winners are off the market, Rodón becomes the best starting pitcher available and he can use that leverage to create a bidding war.

Whether Rodón signs with the Giants, Dodgers, Yankees or another MLB club, it’s evident he is set to become one of the highest-paid players in baseball and will likely be joining a playoff contender.