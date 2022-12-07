Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest pursuit in MLB free agency are true.

Over the last couple of days, the offseason transactions wire has hit overdrive. After a lull for several weeks as very few notable names were signed from the free agent market, the big-money dominos have started to fall.

It all started with former New York Mets star Jacob deGrom taking his talents to Texas last week and hit a new peak today with the news that the top player on the market, Aaron Judge, decided to re-sign with the New York Yankees. However, one of the richest teams in the sport has not been a part of any of the other notable signings over the last week.

Rarely does an offseason or trade deadline pass anymore without the Los Angeles Dodgers making some sort of move for an impact player. With several other contending teams getting stronger and outbidding LA for certain players — like Justin Verlander — it just seems like a matter of time before the Dodgers make their first big splash of the winter.

Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be targeting Carlos Correa in MLB free agency

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

While big names like Judge, deGrom, Verlander and Trea Turner are off the MLB free-agent market, there are still several All-Star talents left. And on Wednesday, The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that rumblings around the winter meetings suggest the Dodgers are targetting the best shortstop available.

“Two agents for other players suspect the Dodgers are in on shortstop Carlos Correa, presuming he would accept a monstrous AAV on a shorter term. But it’s also possible the team could patch with lesser free agents such as third baseman Justin Turner and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.” – Report on Dodgers chase for Correa

Carlos Correa stats (2022): 291 AVG, .366 OBP, .467 SLG, 22 HR, 64 RBI, 70 R

Carlos Correa is on the market for the second straight year after opting out after the first year of his deal with the Minnesota Twins. What makes the Correa news fascinating is that he was a part of the Houston Astros team that beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series with the use of various illegal sign-stealing techniques.

Rosenthal also speculated that the team could go with a more modest approach this offseason with plans to pursue superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency next year.