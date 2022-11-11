Edwin Diaz contract requires New York Mets to pay him until 2042

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets made Edwin Diaz the highest-paid closer in MLB history before free agency even began. While it keeps him in New York through the 2027 season, owner Steve Cohen will be paying Diaz long after he retires from baseball.

Diaz’s contract shattered the previous records for reliever salaries. Before he signed the deal, Raisel Iglesias ($16 million AAV) and Liam Hendriks ($14.333 million AAV) were the only relievers to earn more than $14 million annually on their contracts.

The 28-year-old also became the first closer to sign a $100 million contract, with the $102 million contract value nearly double Iglesias’ contract ($58 million) and twice as much as Hendriks signed for ($54 million) with the Chicago White Sox.

Edwin Diaz stats: 1.31 ERA, 0.9 FIP, 17.13 K/9, 50.2% K-rate, .158 BAA, 32 saves

New York is confident that Diaz will maintain his level of play for the life of the contract. Considering he’ll be 33 years old when he hits the open market again, it also might not be the last deal he signs.

Thanks to the structure of his five-year contract with the Mets, though, the All-Star closer will be receiving yearly checks from the Mets into his 40s.

According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, Diaz will receive deferred payments from the organization until 2042. New York agreed to the deferred payments as part of the deal, providing them with more immediate financial relief in exchange for owing Diaz millions of dollars for the next two decades.

Edwin Diaz contract details and New York Mets payments

2023-2025: $5.5 million per year

$5.5 million per year 2026-2027: $5 million per year

$5 million per year 2033-2042: $2.65 million per year

Deferred money until 2042 isn’t the only incentive included in the contract. New York also provided Diaz with a full no-trade clause through 2025, which transitions into a limited no-trade list in November 2025.

The Mets will also be required to pay Diaz a $1000,000 bonus if he is named World Series MVP or is named the National League’s best reliever )Trevor Hoffman Award). There is also a $50,000 bonus for each All-Star selection, Gold Glove Award, Cy Young or NLCS MVP.