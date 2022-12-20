Texas Rangers reportedly interested in one-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The Texas Rangers are reportedly still searching the MLB free agency market for another impact hitter and are kicking the tires on a certain former All-Star slugger.

Heading into free agency, the Rangers were expected to be movers and shakers in the market. Just like they were last year when they scooped up coveted All-Star Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for $500 million in guaranteed money.

Well, the speculation was proven true when they made the first major splash in the market when they signed New York Mets great Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million pact in November. But deGrom wasn’t the only move they made to bolster their starting staff, because they also signed Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney to a two-year deal worth $25 million.

The Texas Rangers wanted to improve their pitching rotation for a playoff run in 2023. With that offseason goal addressed, it seems that the organization has now switched its focus to adding a power bat and has another former Mets star in mind to fill that need in MLB free agency.

Texas Rangers targeting Michael Conforto in MLB free agency

On Tuesday, The Atheltic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that the Rangers are taking a hard look at 2017 All-Star Michael Conforto because they are “seeking an impact bat in left field, [and] are among the teams with interest.”

Conforto sat out the entire 2022 season after not receiving an offer to his liking in free agency last spring and opted for season-ending shoulder surgery. However, Rosenthal also reported some teams are worried about his surgically repaired joint.

“Some of the teams considering free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto are concerned about his ability to throw at full strength, citing the surgery he underwent on his right shoulder last April. If Conforto requires time at designated hitter, he might be less attractive to clubs that want more of a full-time outfielder.” – Report on Michael Conforto market

Michael Conforto played all seven of his seasons in New York after being taken with the top overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.