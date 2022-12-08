New York Mets sign outfielder Brandon Nimmo to eight-year, $162 million contract

Shortly after the MLB’s Winter Meetings concluded, the New York Mets reached an agreement with another one of their top free agents. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Brandon Nimmo and the Mets have negotiated an eight-year, $162 million contract to keep the center fielder in the Big Apple for the foreseeable future.

Last week we saw starting pitcher Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers, to which the Mets responded by adding Justin Verlander.

This time around, they’re spending on the offense by keeping one of their homegrown talents.

Nimmo, 29, joined the Mets after becoming the 13th pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. He’s spent seven seasons with the Major League club and led all of baseball with seven triples in 2022, showing off his speed and pop.

Brandon Nimmo stats in 2022: 16 HR, 64 RBI, .274/.367/.433/.800

Now Nimmo gets paid as he comes off one of the best seasons of his career. But some may worry about his long-term durability. After all, this past year was just the second time Nimmo has played more than 93 games in a single season.

While there’s no doubt he can help the club both at the plate and in the field, for Nimmo and the Mets, it will all be about staying healthy going forward.

New York Mets also add David Robertson after Brandon Nimmo

It’s like the Mets had a package deal or something. Shortly after Nimmo’s contract got leaked, another deal was done.

The Mets have also signed relief pitcher David Robertson away from their NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies. The 2011 All-Star has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, meaning he’ll spend his age-38 season on the mound for the Mets.

Robertson spent time with both the Chicago Cubs and Phillies in 2022, pitching a total of 63.2 innings, where he had an ERA of 2.40. He struck out 81 batters and walked just 35. He may not hold the same marketability as a player such as Verlander or deGrom, but Robertson can help stabilize the bullpen this upcoming season for a team with an already strong pitching staff.

The Mets already had the league’s biggest payroll coming into the day. Obviously, the Nimmo and Robertson contracts will only add to this madness. While the Mets were able to reach the postseason a year ago, anything less than doing so again would be a massive disappointment.

