Houston Astros add to embarrassment of riches with Jose Abreu signing

The Houston Astros, fresh off winning their second World Series title, have made a big free agency signing aimed at helping Dusty Baker and Co. repeat in 2023. While the Astros already ranked second in the AL with 214 home runs, Jose Abreu joining the pack should only increase the power output in Houston.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, it’s a three-year contract for Abreu, sending the 2020 AL MVP from Chicago to Houston. The exact dollar amount has yet to be revealed, but it’s said to be worth roughly $60 million over the balance of the contract, or about $20M per year.

Houston Astros form top-notch lineup with Jose Abreu addition

Obviously the Astros already had an elite bunch good enough to get them a championship. Not only was Jeremy Pena’s emergence as a rookie, taking over for Carlos Correa, a big boost, but having an MVP contender in Yordan Alvarez, in addition to a strong all-around lineup, the Astros weren’t expected to fall off any time soon.

Now with Abreu coming on board, that expectation only grows.

Jose Abreu stats: 15 HR, 75 RBI, .304/.378/.446/.824

Frankly, it’s hard to argue there is another lineup in baseball that can contend with what the Astros can field in 2023.

Jose Altuve Jeremy Pena Yordan Alvarez Alex Bregman Jose Abreu Kyle Tucker The rest don’t matter, see 1-6

While at 35, Abreu may be more on the downside of his peak form, what he brings to the table as a slugging first baseman is still impactful.

Abreu was viewed as a key piece for the White Sox, hoping he could help boost a young ballclub seemingly ready to take off. Now he’s just a small part of a team that already has the foundation in place to compete for a ring, which is one accomplishment the three-time MLB All-Star hasn’t achieved just yet.

