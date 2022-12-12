All-Star pitcher Chris Bassitt lands with the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB free agency

Chris Bassitt has been among the most-underrated pitchers in baseball over the past two seasons, combining to win 27 of 40 decisions while posting a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP during that span.

The 33-year-old former All-Star is now cashing in on this recent success in MLB free agency. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bassitt has landed with the Toronto Blue Jays on a three-year, $63 million contract.

The deal nets Bassitt the third-highest per-year salary for a starting pitcher in free agency this cycle, behind only Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (New York Mets).

From Toronto’s perspective, it acquires another All-Star starting pitcher to go with the likes of Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios. The cost is somewhat high, especially after the Jays’ exhausted $131 million on a seven-year extension with Berrios following his trade from the Minnesota Twins during the 2021 season.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With that said, getting another frontline starter in an ultra-competitive American League East can’t be seen as a bad thing.

Chris Bassitt stats (2022): 15-9 record, 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts in 181.2 innings

Bassitt put up career-highs in wins, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts as a member of the Mets last season. He was acquired by New York from the Oakland Athletics ahead of the 2022 campaign. Back in 2021, he registered a 12-4 record with a 3.15 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with the A’s en route to earning his first All-Star appearance.

Chris Bassitt became expendable for the Mets after they signed Justin Verlander away from the Houston Astros. The addition of Japanese sensation Kodai Senga magnified that further. He now joins a loaded Jays rotation up north.