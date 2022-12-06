San Francisco Giants add All-Star Mitch Haniger in MLB free agency

The San Francisco Giants have been all over the hot stove as MLB free agency heats up. That obviously includes offering up a nine-year, $360 million contract to reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.

However, front office head Farhan Zaidi and Co. are making other moves as they await Judge’s final decision.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, that includes signing All-Star outfielder Mitch Haniger away from the Seattle Mariners in free gency. According to the insider, said deal is worth $43.5 million over three seasons. Passan also notes that this move doesn’t rule out Judge heading to San Francisco.

San Francisco Giants plans for Mitch Haniger

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants had a number of different players see action in right field a season ago. It was not a productive spot in their lineup during what was a disappointing .500 season. Haniger, 31, only played in 57 games to injury this past season. But he was an absolute force with the Mariners in 2021 after sitting out the 2020 campaign.

Mitch Haniger stats (2021): .254 average, 39 HR, 100 RBI, .804 OPS

To put this into perspective, Haniger’s 2021 home run and RBI totals would have led the Giants by a decent margin. San Francisco hopes he can return to form in 2023.

A first-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2012, Haniger earned his only All-Star appearance as a member of the Mariners in 2018 when he hit .285 to go with 26 homers and 93 RBI.

He also played with the Arizona Diamondbacks as a rookie back in 2016 after being acquired from Milwaukee as part of the Gerardo Parra blockbuster. Haniger ultimately landed with Seattle in the November of 2016 Jean Segura trade.