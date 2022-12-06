San Francisco Giants reportedly have a massive 9-figure offer out to Aaron Judge

The chase for Aaron Judge in MLB free agency is far from finished, but the San Francisco Giants have reportedly made their first serious offer to the reigning American League MVP.

The free agent market this winter is star-studded. AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom were up for grabs before their signing this week. Plus, four former or current All-Star shortstops were up for grabs at the opening of MLB free agency.

However, they still pale in comparison to the new AL home run king and MVP Aaron Judge being available on the market. He is a once-in-a-generation talent and every team in MLB would be thrilled to have him.

Yet, despite all the speculation, it seems like only two teams truly have a real chance of landing his services. Either his current team the New York Yankees, or his childhood favorites the San Francisco Giants.

While the Yankees have reportedly offered a variety of deal options to Judge and his representatives, it seems they now officially have their first competiting offer from the Giants.

San Francisco Giants offer Aaron Judge deal worth close to $400 million

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the details on what is rumored to be the first real offer from the San Francisco Giants to Aaron Judge.

“Giants are in with a big offer to Judge — believed to be $360M neighborhood — but the assumption/belief among rivals is that the Yankees remain favorites. Yankees are hopeful but say they still don’t know.” – Report on Giants offer to Judge

At the end of November, it was reported that one of the offers the Yankees gave Judge was for eight years, and $300 million. If accurate, this offer from the San Francisco Giants certainly ups the ante and will force New York to go to some major lengths to retain their homegrown star.