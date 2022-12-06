New York Mets pursuing another star pitcher in MLB free agency

While the New York Mets made one of the biggest splashes so far in MLB free agency, they reportedly “aren’t close to done” adding talented arms to their starting rotation.

This offseason was a major one for the New York Mets. After an outstanding season where they won over 100 games, the organization had to not only upgrade the roster after shockingly being eliminated in the Wild Card round but also try and retain many key players from 2022 that are now MLB free agents.

The most notable of that group was team legend Jacob deGrom. Unfortunately for long-time Mets fans, the two-time Cy Young got the long-term deal the Mets were unwilling to offer from the Texas Rangers. However, they rebounded quickly by signing 2022 American League Cy Young Justin Verlander to a massive two-year, $86.6 million deal.

Yet, there are still several more holes in the New York starting rotation with Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker also on the market. However, while re-signing either is still possible, it seems the team is much more interested in the top international pitcher in MLB free agency.

New York Mets target Kodai Senga in MLB free agency

While pitchers like Verlander, deGrom, and San Francisco Giants ace Carlos Rodon have gotten the bulk of the attention in the arms market, Japanese star Kodai Senga is a player that has drawn a great deal of interest since being posted by the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in November.

Well, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reports that the Mets’ interest in the Nippon Professional Baseball League star has not wavered after giving Verlander $43.3 million a year for the next two seasons.

“Mets among teams showing continued interest in Kodai Senga, sources say. They aren’t close to done with rotation upgrades.” – Update on Mets pursuit of Kodai Senga

Certainly, there are always concerns about any player making the jump from Japan to MLB, but many scouts are intrigued by Senga’s 101 MPH fastball and deadly splitter. Last season he posted an 11-6 record with a 1.89 ERA and struck out 159 batters in 148 innings.

Senga is going to get anywhere near the sort of money Verlander and deGrom received since he is projected to be a strong third starter in the big leagues. However, he has the talent where he could perform far better than expected and turn into a major bargain.