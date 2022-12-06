2-time All-star atop San Francisco Giants plan B list in MLB free agency

If the San Francisco Giants are unable to steal away the biggest name in MLB free agency, Aaron Judge, the team has a list of backup options and a two-time All-Star is at the top of the list.

Several of the biggest names on this winter’s MLB free agent market have signed in the last week. However, despite the Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, and Trea Turner dominos falling in recent days, the top name available is still just that, available.

When it comes to the future of reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge his current team the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants are believed to be the favorites to land his services. While the Giants certainly have a good chance to acquire the game-changing superstar, it will be a serious challenge to outbid New York.

With losing the Judge sweepstakes being a very real possibility, San Francisco reportedly has other players in mind as a primary fallback option, and a star shortstop would be their next priority target in MLB free agency.

San Francisco Giants targeting Carlos Correa in MLB free agency

Along with star players like Judge, deGrom, and Verlander, the shortstop market this winter is phenomenal. There were originally four former or current All-Stars up for grabs. With Turner now on his way to Philadelphia, NBC Sports Bay Area MLB insider Alex Pavlovic revealed that the San Francisco Giants are targeting the best player among the remaining trio of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.

“[Carlos] Correa, per sources, is atop the front office’s list, and he certainly is the biggest star the Giants could sign if Judge returns to the Bronx. At 28 years old, he’s a player the Giants could build future rosters around, and he has a good reputation as a clubhouse leader. The one mark on his resume is the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, but the Giants just hired a new GM that came from the same organization and their fans won’t care about that scandal anyway.” – Update on Giants free agent plans

Carlos Correa stats (2022): .291 AVG, .366 OBP, .467 SLG, 22 HR, 64 RBI, 70 R

Carlos Correa is back in free agency for a second straight year after signing a multi-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that had an opt-out clause after each season. He exercised that option in November.