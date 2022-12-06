Cleveland Guardians reportedly targeting a top slugger in MLB free agency

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to upgrade first base in MLB free agency, and one particular veteran slugger is reportedly at the top of their wish list.

The Guardians head into the offseason with a lot of positive vibes. In 2022, they got back to the winning ways they were once used to before the COVID pandemic. Dominating the American League Central en route to a division title and a 92-win season.

While they were sent home from the playoffs by the New York Yankees in the divisional round, they were still very competitive and have reason to believe they have a strong roster core to work off of and just need to make a few moves to bolster their chances to go deeper in the postseason next year.

One area the organization has reportedly identified as a position to upgrade this offseason is first base, and it seems the Cleveland Guardians have a former All-Star in mind.

Cleveland Guardians target Josh Bell in MLB free agency

On Tuesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported what are the areas the Cleveland Guardians are looking to fix in the MLB free agent market this winter, and a certain former Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals talent is one name on their wish list.

“Josh Bell is among 1B on Guardians list. Also one of many seeking catching help.” -Guardians free agency update

Josh Bell stats (2022): .266 AVG, .362 OBP, .422 SLG, 17 HR, 71 RBI, 78 R

After a year and a half with the Nationals, Bell was traded at the MLB trade deadline to the San Diego Padres, where he helped the team reach the National League Championship Series in 2022. Before his tenure in D.C., he played five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and earned All-Star honors in 2019.