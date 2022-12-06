Houston Astros interested in 3 former All-Star outfielders in MLB free agency

As they look to repeat as World Series champions in 2023, the Houston Astros are reportedly looking at three different former All-Stars — including a member of their 2022 team — as possible moves of note in MLB free agency.

This past season could not have gone much better for the Houston Astros. They dominated the American League en route to another AL West title and had one of the best records in MLB. They then continued that play into the postseason, as they swept the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series and then beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

However, there is no harder challenge in sports than trying to repeat as champion. The Astros have already suffered their first major roster departure after ace Justin Verlander agreed to a massive two-year deal with the New York Mets this week. But, before Verlander switched sides the organization did make a free agent splash when they acquired star slugger Jose Abreu in MLB free agency.

Despite the notable signing of Abreu, the team is far from done making big moves this offseason and are taking a hard look at three particular left-handed hitters to fortify the outfield for next season.

Houston Astros targeting Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, and Michael Brantley in MLB free agency

On Monday, The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal gave an update on the latest rumblings at this week’s MLB Winter Meetings, and when it comes to the Houston Astros, the team is looking at three talented former All-Star for their outfield, including four-year team veteran Michael Brantley.

“Speaking of the Astros, they are eyeing three left-handed hitting outfielders — Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley, and Michael Conforto.” – Update on Astros free agent targets

Brantley has dealt with injuries the last couple of seasons, and only played in 64 games in 2022 after season-ending shoulder surgery. He was an All-Star for Houston in 2021. Conforto also had shoulder surgery earlier this year. However, that came after not getting the offers he liked in free agency last spring and opting for surgery over signing with any team in 2022. The Mets veteran earned All-Star honors in 2017.

Benintendi was rumored to be a top target for the team last week and earned his first All-Star game appearance for the Kansas City Royals this past season. That came before being sent to the Yankees at the MLB trade deadline.