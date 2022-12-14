Los Angeles Dodgers sign Noah Syndergaard for one-year, $13 million

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Like many other teams around baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason knowing they had to improve the pitching staff. Retaining Clayton Kershaw was a crucial step toward maintaining the rotation, but now they’ve made their first addition, by signing Noah Syndergaard.

Syndergaard is coming off a World Series appearance with the Philadelphia Phillies after spending parts of last season with the Los Angeles Angels as well. But most fans got to know “Thor” from his six seasons spent pitching for the New York Mets.

It was in that span from 2015-21 when Syndergaard became a household name across the MLB community. Unfortunately, the Texas native underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and pitched just two innings in 2021, wiping out two full seasons of his career.

But he’s been able to bounce back since, as shown by going 134.2 innings in 2022, finishing with an ERA of 3.94 across 25 appearances.

Now the Dodgers are taking a chance on Syndergaard continuing to prove he’s capable of being the impact pitcher that left many marveled by his skills. Syndergaard has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $13 million, with incentives playing a large factor in the final amount.

Noah Syndergaard’s potential impact on Los Angeles Dodgers

By Syndergaard joining the Dodgers, he rounds out a rotation headlined by Kershaw, which also includes Julio Urias, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin for now. The Dodgers also have several young arms who may be ready to contribute, such as Bobby Miller, the team’s second-highest-ranked prospect, according to MLB. com.

Who knows if Syndergaard can ever return to his dominant self, but clearly, the Dodgers are willing to take a chance on the player he is now, perhaps with some hope for an even brighter future ahead.

Syndergaard, who’s 30, may never be an All-Star again, but he’s at least in another situation where he can compete for a World Series title, and joining the back end of the Dodgers’ rotation at least gives him a chance heading into 2023.

