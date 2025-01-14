How To Watch the New York Rangers Live Without Cable

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers were one of the NHL’s most consistent teams in the NHL last year, but have since trailed into a lackluster season, riddled with hard-fought losses and petulant injuries for 2024-25. However, the team is on an excellent streak for the New Year, and they are hoping to carry that into a potential 8th-seed playoff spot and (maybe) another chance at the Stanley Cup in 2025. Also, with Matt Rempe back on the team, the New York Rangers are, once again, electric to stream.

With the 2024-25 regular season in full swing, use our guide to see whether the Rangers can turn around the end of 2024 with the start of the New Year. We’ll cover which channels you need to watch and additional information on each live TV streaming service, so you’ll know which one best fits your needs.

What channels are New York Rangers games on?

To stream Rangers games, you’ll need access to ABC, ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also purchase an ESPN Plus membership to stream games outside of your area. MSG Networks covers a majority of New York Rangers regular season games that aren’t nationally broadcast. ESPN Plus isn’t like other streaming services in that you have access to live channels like TNT. Instead, they broadcast over 1,000 NHL regular and postseason games on the service.

DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Fubo ABC ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TNT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ MSG Networks ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the New York Rangers on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $86.99 90+ Yes Choice $114.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $129.99 160+ Yes Premier $169.99 185+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways to stream Rangers games live. The service comes with ABC, TNT, TBS, and ESPN. You also gain access to MSG Networks with the Choice plan or above. And every package features unlimited device streams and recording space.

The somewhat challenging news is that DIRECTV STREAM packages are a bit more expensive than other services. Still, you do receive a lot of value for the service. For avid Rangers fans, test out the DIRECTV STREAM free trial to see if the service fits all of your streaming needs.

Watch the New York Rangers on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $82.99 95+ Yes Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $95.99 95+ Yes

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best fits for hockey fans. The live TV service comes with ESPN, TNT, and ABC. This means you’ll be able to catch many of the postseason games live. With a newly introduced 3-day Hulu + Live TV free trial, now is a great time to try out the service.

The value extends further when you bundle Hulu’s live TV service with their Disney bundle. This includes on-demand content from Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus provides access to out-of-market and playoff games that national networks won’t broadcast. Overall, Hulu + Live TV offers a great way for hockey fans to stream postseason action.

Watch the New York Rangers on Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Orange $45.99 30+ No Blue $45.99 40+ No Orange & Blue $60.99 48+ No

Sling TV is an affordable way for Rangers fans to stream some games live. there are three Sling TV packages, and each package includes 50 hours of DVR. For Rangers fans, the Sling Orange package is your best bet, as it comes with ESPN, TBS, and TNT. Depending on your location, you might also have access to local channels like ABC. The only issue is you won’t be able to stream regular season games on MSG Networks. However, with the season already in playoffs, this isn’t going to be a problem since many postseason games air on national networks like TNT and ESPN.

Watch the New York Rangers on YouTube TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Base Plan $82.99 100+ Yes

YouTube TV is a good service for Rangers fans to consider. The base package features ESPN, ABC, TBS and TNT, giving you access to almost every postseason game. You’ll have unlimited recording space included in the base package.

Similar to Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV doesn’t carry MSG Networks. This isn’t a big deal with the season already in playoffs, but it does mean you might miss some regular season games. However, with the Rangers in the playoffs, YouTube TV is a great option to use since it carries all the national networks.

Watch the New York Rangers on Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Fubo offers some incredible value in their plans. Their Pro package features almost 200 channels, unlimited DVR, and tons of regional sports programming. Compared to other sports streaming providers, Fubo offers more channels in its base package than its competitors.

On top of this, Rangers fans can stream games on ESPN, ABC, and MSG Networks. The only problem is the service doesn’t carry TNT or TBS. These networks do air some of the earlier round games of the NHL playoffs and one conference final, so keep this in mind before subscribing.

Watch the New York Rangers on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a standalone service offering hockey fans a way to stream games not airing on national or local networks. This season, the platform offers over 1,000 live hockey games, including regular and postseason showdowns. You can also access hockey-specific TV shows.

Rangers fans can subscribe to ESPN Plus for $11.99 per month directly through ESPN. You can also do the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $16.99 per month. If you plan to subscribe to a live streaming platform with ESPN Plus, Hulu gives you the option to do so at $82.99 per month.

FAQ

How can I watch the New York Rangers game tonight?

Look up the Rangers schedule through their team website or ESPN. Most of New York’s regular season games air on MSG Networks. Postseason matchups will be on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and ESPN Plus.

What is the cheapest way to watch the New York Rangers game?

You can sign up for free trials of streaming services. This gives you a way to try them out to see if they’re right for you and to stream Rangers games for free during the trial.

How can I watch the New York Rangers out-of-market?

ESPN Plus grants Rangers fans a ticket to games not airing locally or nationally. You can buy the service alone for $11.99 or bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu content for $16.99 monthly.