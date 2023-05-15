How To Watch The Carolina Hurricanes Round 2: Best 2023 Options

If you love hockey, you may be wondering how to watch the Carolina Hurricanes face-off against the Florida Panthers in the conference finals. For more than 25 years, the Carolina Hurricanes have been a staple of the NHL, reminding all opponents to “Take Warning.” Each season, the Canes hold their own against legendary clubs like the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs, with local fans flocking to PNC Arena in Raleigh to catch home games.

Whether the Canes are on the road or you’d just prefer to catch games in the comfort of your own living room, multiple streaming options provide cost-effective ways to watch. And for local fans, Bally Sports South serves as a veritable Carolina Hurricanes channel, airing 71 of the team’s 82 games last season. With a few subscriptions to some of the best streaming services on the market, you won’t have to miss another Canes game.

Click here for upcoming game times, past playoff game scores, and upcoming matchups.

Where can you stream the Carolina Hurricanes?

What channels air the Carolina Hurricanes?

Similar to many sports teams, Hurricanes games air on a handful of channels — depending on the week — though streaming services can solve how to watch the Carolina Hurricanes games even if you’ve dropped your cable subscription. The channels airing games nationally are ABC, ESPN, ESPN Plus, and TNT, and regionally you can catch games on Bally Sports South.

How to watch the Carolina Hurricanes on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31 No Sling Blue $45 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $60 47 No

Sling TV has been a favorite streaming service of sports fans for quite some time, as it offers some of the most popular sports networks around. This rings true for fans of the Carolina Hurricanes too — with coverage of TNT on Sling Orange or Sling Blue and ESPN on Sling Orange, fans can catch many of the team’s games live throughout the season.

Because Sling Orange offers ESPN, it’s probably a better choice for most NHL fans, and it’s available for $40 per month. To get the most out of this streaming service, the combined package of Sling Orange & Blue, at $60 monthly, amps up the number of Sling channels available overall.

Other ways to watch the Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes schedule & scores

Round 1: Hurricanes vs. Islanders

Game 1: Monday, April 17 (at CAR): Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

Game 2: Wednesday, April 19 (at CAR): Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Game 3: Friday, April 21 (at NYI): Islanders 5, Hurricanes 1

Game 4: Sunday, April 21 (at NYI): Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 (at CAR): Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2

Game 6: Friday, April 28 (at NYI): Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Round 2: Hurricanes vs Devils

Game 1: Wednesday, May 3 (@CAR): Hurricanes 5 , Devils 1

, Devils 1 Game 2: Friday, May 5 (@CAR): Hurricanes 6, Devils 1

Devils 1 Game 3: Sunday, May 7 (@NJ): Hurricanes 4, Devils 8

Game 4: Tuesday, May 9 (@NJ): Hurricanes 6 , Devils 1

, Devils 1 Game 5: Thursday, May 11 (@CAR): Hurricanes 3, Devils 2

Round 3: Hurricanes vs Panthers

Game 1 (at CAR)

Game 2 (at CAR)

Game 3 (at FLA)

Game 4 (at FLA)

Game 5 (at CAR)

Game 6 (at FLA)

Game 7 (at CAR)

FAQ

How do I watch the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL playoffs?

You can stream the NHL playoffs on ESPN Plus or any streaming service that grants access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, or TBS.

How can I watch the Carolina Hurricanes without cable?

Cord-cutters don’t need to miss any Carolina Hurricanes games. Via streaming services like Sling TV, ESPN Plus, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, fans can still tune in to games live as they air with nothing fancier than a streaming device and an internet connection.

Is Bally Sports on Hulu?

Bally Sports is not available on Hulu. However, the network offers its own standalone streaming service, Bally Sports Plus, which costs $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually.