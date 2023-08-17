How To Watch MSG: Best Options 2023

Wondering how to watch MSG after cutting the cord? The cost of a cable or satellite subscription can be high, with many channels subscribers may never use. Live TV streaming services are a fantastic choice if you want to cut the cord and save money while still having access to premium content.

Sports streaming makes it simple and convenient for fans to keep tabs on their favorite teams from anywhere. Signing up for a live TV streaming package is easy and risk-free because you can cancel your subscription anytime. Various package options and add-on channels allow subscribers to tailor their livestreaming plan to their specific needs. This is great news for local New York sports team fans interested in MSG Network streaming.

What is MSG?

The MSG Network (MSG) is a regional cable and satellite television network owned by MSG Entertainment, Inc., a Madison Square Garden Company subsidiary. Fans can watch live games, highlights, replays, and post-game coverage from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres. To tune in, you must be in their coverage area, which includes New York, Central New Jersey, Northern New Jersey, Southern Connecticut, and Northern Pennsylvania.

What streaming services offer MSG?

MSG is currently available on DIRECTV STREAM and FuboTV.

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM FuboTV Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV MSG X X

How to watch MSG with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

The DIRECTV STREAM livestreaming service provides the same first-rate programming and channels as the traditional cable service. There are four DIRECTV STREAM packages available: the Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. Depending on your plan, more than 150 channels are available, including CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, National Geographic, Discovery, and Disney Channel.

There is also an option to purchase premium add-ons like Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, and MGM Plus. DIRECTV STREAM’s Cloud DVR storage is unlimited, but you can only save recordings for up to nine months. Subscribers can watch on as many devices as they like at home and on three devices when they are away from the house.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Entertainment $74.99 75+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Choice $99.99 105+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Ultimate $109.99 140+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes Premier $154.99 150+ Unlimited at home

3 out-of-home Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

To access MSG streaming, subscribers must upgrade to DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice, Ultimate, or Premier plan. Upgrading from the entry-level Entertainment plan has many benefits, but one of the most notable is the inclusion of regional sports networks (RSNs) at no extra cost. You will appreciate this feature if you are a die-hard fan of your hometown team and refuse to miss one of their games.

DIRECTV STREAM also includes national and international sports networks ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, GOLF Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, and many more based on your chosen plan. Fans can stay up-to-date on their favorite teams and major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series, and the Olympics.

How to watch MSG with FuboTV

With more sports channels than any other U.S. streaming service, FuboTV is a dream come true for sports fans. Prices range from $74.99 per month for the 124-plus channel Pro plan to $94.99 per month for the Premier plan, which features over 240 channels. There is also a Latino plan for $32.99 per month.

All the major local channels are available on FuboTV, including ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, in addition to the option for sports add-ons International Sports Plus, NBA League Pass, and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone. While other streaming services offer unlimited space, FuboTV only offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, but recordings there never expire.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 169+ 10 at home

3 out-of-home Yes Elite $84.99 244+ 10 at home

3 out-of-home Yes Ultimate $99.99 288+ 10 at home

3 out-of-home Yes Latino $32.99 57+ 10 at home

3 out-of-home Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

FuboTV subscribers in New York and eligible markets will find MSG Network in their channel lineup. FuboTV does, however, charge an additional $11 to $14 per month, depending on the number of regional sports networks (RSNs) accessible to the customer. FuboTV packages allow viewers to follow events like the NBA Finals, Super Bowl, World Series, Olympic Games, College Football Playoff, and World Cup.

The Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, ESPN, ESPN2, Golf Channel, and NFL Network are all available as part of the Pro plan. NBA TV, NHL Network, Zona Futbol, MLB Network, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS are all added to the Elite and Premier plans.

How to watch MSG with the MSG Plus App

MSG recently launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service, allowing fans without a cable or satellite subscription to go to MSG Plys and buy games – annually, monthly, or even per game. An annual subscription costs $309.99, monthly is $29.99 per month, and single games are $9.99 per game. If you have access to MSG Networks through a cable or subscription service, you can access the content on the app at no additional charge by logging in with your account credentials. The MSG Plus app has replaced the MSG Go app.

Sign up for MSG+ here.

How to watch MSG on supported streaming devices

Depending on your livestreaming service, you can stream MSG on a wide range of devices. The various streaming platforms and devices that MSG is available on are listed below.

Supported devices for DIRECTV STREAM

Supported devices for FuboTV

FAQs

Can I watch MSG for free?

Local New York sports team fans can watch via an MSG streaming service using a free trial from DIRECTV STREAM and FuboTV.

Can I stream MSG?

There are other options if you don’t have cable but still want to follow the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres games. You can stream MSG on DIRECTV STREAM and FuboTV.

Is there an MSG app?

The MSG GO app gives subscribers access to live games, highlights, replays, and post-game content from the local New York sports teams. The app is available for download on iOS and Android.