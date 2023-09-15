DraftKings Week 2 picks: Top value plays and most overrated

NFL Week 2 is already here and it’s time to get those DraftKings lineups in place. So, let’s take a look at some DraftKings value plays as well as some overrated picks that simply are not worth the splurge this week.

From a dark horse AFC South quarterback to Mr. Reliable, you might be surprised about our best DraftKings Week 2 picks.

Meanwhile, a backup RB could be on course for a big game but the same cannot be said for an NFC East quarterback who appears to be overrated ahead of his Week 2 DraftKings matchup.

Let’s get started!

DraftKings Week 2 picks

DraftKings Week 2 picks: Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, $8,300

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mahomes is the priciest of QBs on the slate, but he’s still a great Week 2 DraftKings value play. Facing a Jaguars defense that last allowed the fourth-most QB fantasy points to rookie, Anthony Richardson, Mahomes is worth his salary. If Travis Kelce gets back on the field, Mahomes will make bank!

Goff is a terrific DFS value play in Week 2 as he sets to take on the Seattle Seahawks at home. After watching Matthew Stafford toss for 334 yards at Seattle last week, Goff is primed to reward. Start Goff with confidence in your Week 2 DraftKings lineup.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans, $5,000

At this DraftKings price tag, Tannehill makes a sneaky DFS value play squaring off against the Los Angeles Chargers. At home, he’ll face a Chargers defense that let Tua Tagovailoa throw for 466 yards and three TDs last week. Don’t expect these exact stats from Tannehill. But soak in this soft matchup, the upside, and the salary savings.

DraftKings Week 2 picks: Running Backs

Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, $8,000

Erase last week’s dumpster fire of a Giants game, and start Barkely in your Week 2 DraftKings lineup. He’s worth the price facing a Cardinals defense that allowed the third-most RB DraftKings points (28.8 per game) in 2022. The G-Men should be on track to avenge last week’s embarrassment in a big way.

A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers, $5,900

If Aaron Jones (hamstring) is hampered or sits out, Dillon is a good Week 2 DraftKings value play against Atlanta. He could take on a lead role in combo with a QB who last contributed to Jones tallying 127 yards and two TDs. Keep an eye on Jones’ status.

Rashaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $5,500

At this price, White is a sweet DraftKings value play as a RB who should be able to exploit his matchup. The Bucs take on a Bears defense that in 2022 ceded the second-most RB DraftKings fantasy points. This was aside from the havoc the aforementioned Aaron Jones created against Chicago last week. Need we say more?

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons, $5,500

Many slept on Allgeier in Week 1 and that should not happen again, making him a DFS value play in Week 2. The Falcons play a Packers team that was fourth-worst against fantasy RBs last week. With a run-heavy offense being the only way the Falcons can move the ball, Allgeier is a DFS option.

DraftKings Week 2 picks: Wide Receivers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, $7,800

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best DraftKings plays in Week 2. Even as the third-highest-priced WR on the Sunday slate, ARSB could be the No. 1 WR in fantasy football after he gets done with Seattle. The Seahawks’ secondary is banged up as witnessed by the Rams young wideouts torching it last week with 262 yards. Start ARSB in Week 2 with zero regrets.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, $6,400

After ghosting everyone last week, Higgins is priced to reward in DraftKings in Week 2. The Bengals must get back on track at home, facing the Ravens. For what it’s worth, the Ravens’ defense gave up 137 yards to the Texans’ two top wideouts (Nico Collins and Robert Woods) last week. Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are eons ahead of this pair.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers, $5,800

After recording 129 yards and two TDs in the season opener, it’s mind-blowing that Aiyuk comes in as the 19th-highest-priced WR on DraftKings. For this, Brandon Aiyuk is a tremendous DFS Week 2 value play. Aiyuk’s opponent, the LA Rams, hardly matter after what we last witnessed.

Johan Dotson, Washington Commanders $4,900

At this price tag, pencil Dotson in as a top DraftKings value play at WR in Week 2. He and the team play a Denver Broncos team that last surrendered the seventh-most WR fantasy points in their season opener. Also note that Dotson was the most targeted WR on the Commanders’ roster last week.

DraftKings Week 2 picks: Tight Ends

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears, $4,400

Start Kmet against a Tampa Bay defense that let Vikings’ tight ends catch 11-of-12 of their targets for 67 yards last Sunday. For this, Kmet projects as a top DFS tight end value play at a budget-friendly price.

Adam Trautman, Denver Broncos, $3000

If you want dirt-cheap at tight end, check out Trautman in DraftKings at a mere $3,000 versus Washington. Taking over as Denver’s top TE, expect Russell Wilson to likely top the five targets he sent Trautman’s way last Sunday. Washington last gave up eight catches and 44 yards to the TE position in Week 1.

DraftKings overrated plays Week 2

Quarterbacks

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, $6,600

Starting Dak Prescott against the Jets has red flags written all over it. We are talking about a Jets defense that made a mockery of Josh Allen (three INTs) in Week 1. Prescott will be challenged and is overrated as a DraftKings QB even taking into consideration it’s a home game.

Running Backs

Austin Ekeler/Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers, $8,700/$5,000

Ekeler is banged up and if he plays or does not, this matchup for the Chargers RBs against Tennesee is a tough one. Even starting Joshua Kelly in DFS could be risky. In the Titans’ season opener, the team gave up only 57 total yards to the Saints RBs. A less than 100% Ekeler is an overrated DFS play at $8,700.

Wide Receivers

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, $7,500

Targeted only five times in his first game of the year, Wilson enters Week 2 as overrated. He’s priced sixth-highest at his position in DraftKings. Playing a Cowboys’ defense that handily held Daniel Jones to 104 passing yards screams trouble for the young Zach Wilson. This is definitely something to think about when considering starting Garrett Wilson in Week 2 DFS lineups.

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, $4,200

There is nothing too shocking here. With the Falcons’ passing game nearly non-existent, Pitts should not be trusted in Week 2 against Green Bay. Worth noting is opposing tight ends averaged only 9.5 DraftKings fantasy points against the Packers in 2022.