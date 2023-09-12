NFL waiver wire pickups: Puka Nacua, Tyler Allgeier among top targets in Week 2

After the first week of action, the NFL waiver wire is stocked full of players who could help enhance fantasy football rosters as Week 2 approaches.

Is your current starting fantasy quarterback off to a slow start? Perhaps, your star wide receiver fell short of expectations. If your fantasy team needs help — amongst multiple player injuries — check out the best waiver wire pickups for NFL Week 2.

Waiver wire week 2: Quarterbacks

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Off to a sluggish start accompanied by an ugly pick-six, Jones took his passing game into overdrive and finished the day with 316 yards and three TDs. For those combing the Week 2 waiver wire looking for a streamable QB, Jones is a smart pickup. He’ll next face Miami when the game script should call for plenty of passing plays.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love tops the Week 2 waiver pickups at QB after he threw for three touchdowns and 245 yards in his Week 1 debut. Love was dialed in and the chemistry he shared with RB Aaron Jones should continue to flourish. Even if Jones is sidelined (hamstring tweak), Love sports plenty of upside.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

There’s no bones about it. Purdy is one of the best waiver wire pickups for those looking for QB enhancements in Week 2. Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk last connected for two touchdowns on the road while making the Steel Curtain in Pittsburgh fall to pieces. Get him on your roster, ASAP.

Waiver wire week 2: Running Backs

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Likely on waiver wires everywhere due to the presence of Bijan Robinson, Allgeier must be rostered. While both running backs played in tandem, Allgeier actually outscored Robinson in fantasy points while racking up 94 total yards and two TDs. If this pattern continues, those who claim Allgeier in Week 2 will be happy campers.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

In another bait-and-switch situation, Williams far out-scored Cam Akers in fantasy points in Week 1, making him a top waiver-wire RB to target in Week 2. Williams was the more efficient of the two backs as showcased by his two trips to the end zone. Moving forward, Williams may have carved out a secure role for himself.

Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers

Kelley is one of the best RB waiver wire pickups for Week 2 after his dazzling Sunday performance. Never mind that fantasy stud Austin Ekeler recorded 164 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, Kelley still found room to rush for 91 yards and a TD while trying to keep pace with the Dolphins. To keep Ekeler fresh for the season, Kelley should remain involved. That’s especially true with Ekeler hobbled by an ankle injury.

Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Johnson made his mark when he rushed for 20 yards and scored in a bad beatdown against the Packers in Week 1. Those with an extra roster spot should target and secure Johnson to see how the team utilizes him in unison with Khalil Herbert.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Things have once again gone south for star RB JK Dobbins. But, sadly, the show must go on making Justice Hill, (who scored twice on Sunday) a savvy waiver wire pickup in Week 2. The Ravens will likely take the running back-by-committee approach, utilizing Hill and Gus Edwards to move the ball this season.

Waiver wire week 2: Wide Receivers

Puca Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Run to your Week 2 waiver wire and pick up Puca Nacua immediately! So much for writing off the Rams just because Cooper Kupp is sidelined. Matthew Stafford targeted Nacua 15 times in Week 1, resulting in 10 catches for 119 yards in an underdog win in Seattle. This is enough proof to consider Nacua a reliable fantasy WR starting with Week 2.

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Available on many waiver wires, Shaheed last caught five-of-six targets for 89 yards and a TD off the hands of Derek Carr. Shaheed’s big playability he showed off in his rookie 2022 season (17.4 yards per reception), looks to continue this year.

Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Bourne will be a highly sought-after Week 2 waiver wire target after rising to the top of the WR squad in New England. Mac Jones targeted him a team-high 11 times, resulting in six catches for 64 yards and two TDs.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Addison Minnesota’s second-most effective WR on Sunday, making him an exciting waiver wire target for Week 2. Justin Jefferson remains the star, however, Addison is worth a pickup after scoring his first NFL touchdown in Week 1.

Calvin Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers

If Diontae Johnson remains sidelined, Calvin Austin is a Week 2 waiver wire sleeper who could have some relevance down the stretch. Note that Austin caught all six of his targets once he became involved in the game following Johnson’s departure. Those with deep roster spots should take notice.

Waiver wire week 2: Tight Ends

Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers

With so many tight end injuries, Hurst is an NFL waiver wire pickup in Week 2. Aside from Miles Sanders, Hurst was the second-most involved player on offense in Week 1. He garnered a team-high seven targets which he turned into five receptions for 41 yards and a TD.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson is a fantasy waiver wire pickup for Week 2 if he’s available. Kirk Cousins last targeted him nine times (second to Justin Jefferson) and this should be the plan moving forward when it comes to Hockenson’s involvement.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

A dark horse TE waiver wire pickup, LaPorta turned some heads in his Thursday Night Football debut. Rarely do rookie TEs make a fantasy impact like LaPorta did, catching all five of his targets for 39 yards in Week 1. More of this goodness should be on the horizon, eventually making LaPorta a start-worthy fantasy tight end on a weekly basis.